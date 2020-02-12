Flipkart expands furniture portfolio targeting metro and young buyers

Flipkart, India's homegrown e-commerce marketplace, on Wednesday announced ramping up its private brand furniture selection for the young urban population in metros and tier-one cities in the age group of 25 to 45 years. The collection brings a range of multi-utility designs in wardrobes, tables, cabinets, drawers, shelves, shoe racks, stools and other small furniture, keeping in mind the space limitations most urban households face.

"Customer centricity is the ethos on which our private brands' portfolio is built," said Adarsh Menon, Senior Vice President, Private Brands, Electronics and Furniture at Flipkart. "With this entirely new range, Perfect Homes is targeting a new segment of consumers who aspire to own the latest decor and aesthetics but may have budgetary concerns," he said in a statement.

Perfect Homes Studio by Flipkart was launched in 2017 and has seen significant growth since then. It was conceptualised after realising the gaps that exist in online furniture offerings in the country and since then has been working on bridging them. Most of these products are made in India and in turn have played a key role in creating vibrant local manufacturing and new livelihood opportunities, the company said.

The Flipkart Group has a registered customer base of over 20 crore, offering over 15 crore products across more than 80 categories. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.