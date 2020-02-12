Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP govt inks MoU with eGov Foundation for state-wide implementation of municipal financial accounting platform

In another step towards reforming the urban sector, the Govt of UP entered into a collaboration with eGov Foundation on January 31, 2020.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Bengaluru (Karnataka)
  • |
  • Updated: 12-02-2020 12:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-02-2020 12:37 IST
UP govt inks MoU with eGov Foundation for state-wide implementation of municipal financial accounting platform
UP govt inks MoU with eGov Foundation. Image Credit: ANI

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] Feb 12 (ANI/PRNewswire): In another step towards reforming the urban sector, the Govt of UP entered into a collaboration with eGov Foundation on January 31, 2020. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed to implement the municipal financial accounting system. This initiative is a part of the municipal accounting reforms across the entire state and covers all 652 ULBs (Urban Local Bodies) of Uttar Pradesh.

The MoU was signed by Sanjay Kumar Singh Yadav, Special Secretary, Urban Development, Govt of Uttar Pradesh and Viraj Tyagi, CEO, eGov Foundation, in the presence of other dignitaries from UP Govt and eGov Foundation. Under the MoU, eGov Foundation will provide the accrual-based double-entry financial accounting application of DIGIT (Digital Infrastructure for Governance, Impact & Transformation) - India's largest open-source platform for urban governance.

The govt envisages digitizing the accounting records and operations, thereby strengthening the financial autonomy and financial sustainability of the ULBs. With this development, the Government of Uttar Pradesh has bolstered its commitment towards the national goal of capacity building and enhanced municipal service delivery. "This partnership with eGov Foundation will further strengthen the revenue and expenditure management, capital budgeting, efficient management of assets and financial transactions thereby improve the credit-worthiness to raise additional resources from the market", said Manoj Kumar Singh, IAS Principal Secretary, Urban Development Dept, Govt.of Uttar Pradesh.

DIGIT Financial Accounting System will empower the ULBs with a comprehensive set of capabilities that includes expenditure management, receivables management, bank reconciliation, revenue management, an extensive list of reports per the need of the accounting system, state-level dashboards for assets, liabilities, income-expenditure tracking and financial ratios. "Collaborating with eGov Foundation has strengthened our vision of promoting good governance in financial management. The key drivers that led to this partnership revolve around enhancing the elements of efficiency and accountability in municipal accounting, increasing the transparency of the process and improving the dissemination of financial information to the ecosystem", said Dr Kajal, IAS, Director, Local Bodies.

"Partnering with the Government of UP, we aim at catalyzing the urban governance for a greater good. Harnessing technology, eGov Foundation will digitize the accounting operations, drive efficient interactions between citizens and city administration and strengthen the transparency in the system. With this exemplary partnership, we will help UP Govt to strengthen the foundation for financial self-sufficiency, accountability, and sustainability of ULBs in the state", said Viraj Tyagi, CEO, eGov Foundation. This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Bat meat still popular in parts of Indonesia, despite coronavirus fears

Softbank utilizes Nokia equipment to complete world-first 5G connected car test

President Trump and First Lady to attend official engagements in India

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Latest on coronavirus spreading in China and beyond

Here are the latest developments around the coronavirus outbreak The death toll in China rose by 97 to 1,113 by the end of Tuesday, according to the National Health Commission. There were 2,015 new confirmed cases, the lowest since Jan. 30 ...

5 killed in car accident in J&K

Five people were killed on Wednesday after a car fell into a deep gorge in Drabshalla area of Kishtwar District.The details pertaining to the accident are still awaited as an investigation is currently underway. ANI...

Amsterdam: Explosion rocks post office; letter bomb suspected

A suspected letter bomb has exploded at an Amsterdam postal-sorting center Bolstoen, with bomb squads scrambled to the scene in the capital of Netherlands.Dutch police have confirmed the explosion in Amsterdam.No injuries have been reported...

Russia's security service tells internet firms to hand over user data - The Bell

Russias Federal Security Service FSB has ordered some of the countrys major internet companies to give it continuous access to their systems, The Bell investigative website reported late on Tuesday, citing three sources at the firms. It sai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020