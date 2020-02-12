ABB India Wins Rs 123 Crore Contract From Indian Railways’ Chittaranjan Locomotive Works

ABB India has won two orders to supply traction equipment for Chittaranjan Locomotive Works, the manufacturing unit of the Indian Railways, and industrial drives to Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Limited. Both these components will be produced at ABB's Nelamangala facility in Bengaluru, in line with the company's commitment to the 'Make in India' initiative.

ABB will supply industrial drives worth Rs 68 crore to MEIL, an infrastructure company that recently announced its venture into the oil drilling segment. It will also supply traction equipment worth Rs 123 crores to CLW, a company statement said on Wednesday.

