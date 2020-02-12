Left Menu
Chennai, Feb 12 (PTI) Following are the wholesale

  • Chennai
  • Updated: 12-02-2020 12:54 IST
  • Created: 12-02-2020 12:54 IST
Following are the wholesaleprices of vegetables at Koyambedu market here today

Vegetable Min.Rate/kg. Max.Rate/kg

Rs. P Rs. PTomato 10.00 15.00Tomato Navin 15.00 20.00Potato 15.00 22.00Onion 22.00 30.00Brinjal 15.00 25.00Cabbage 5.00 10.00Beans 15.00 20.00Sabre-Bean 15.00 25.00Carrot 20.00 30.00Radish 5.00 10.00Ladies finger 20.00 30.00Drumstick 80.00 100.00Beet root 5.00 10.00Bitter gourd 15.00 25.00Snake-gourd 15.00 20.00Capsicum 15.00 20.00Green Chillies 7.00 10.00Onion - Sambar 30.00 40.00Green Plantain - Per Piece 2.50 7.00Chayote 5.00 10.00Ginger 60.00 70.00Lemon 25.00 35.00Nookal 5.00 10.00Cauliflower Per Piece 25.00 35.00Yam 16.00 18.00Coconut - per piece 18.00 33.00Little Gourd 17.00 22.00Cucumber 5.00 8.00Mango 70.00 100.00Bottle Gourd 10.00 15.00Elephant Yam 20.00 25.00Coriander 50.00 100.00PTIRBS RBS

