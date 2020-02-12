Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tough conditions in phone industry due to supply chain disruption in China: ICEA

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 12-02-2020 13:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-02-2020 13:04 IST
Tough conditions in phone industry due to supply chain disruption in China: ICEA

New Delhi, Feb 12 (PTI) The phone industry in India is facing an unprecedented and tough situation as its supply chain, which is heavily dependent on China, is getting "badly impacted", mobile and electronics industry body ICEA said on Wednesday. The comments come at a time when the death toll in China's novel coronavirus outbreak has gone up to 1,113 with 97 new fatalities reported mostly in the worst-affected Hubei province while the confirmed cases of infection jumped to 44,653. A significant majority of cases are in mainland China.

"This is an absolutely unprecedented situation...the industry is helpless," India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA) Chairman Pankaj Mohindroo said at an event, Digital Radio Vision for India. Mohindroo further said supply chain management is getting "badly impacted" but noted that a handful of plants in China have now received permission to open.

Reports suggested on Tuesday that one of the large contract manufacturers and component suppliers has resumed operations in one of its plants in China, although it was operating with only a small fraction of its workforce. The coronavirus outbreak and its perceived risk has cast a shadow on the upcoming Mobile World Congress (MWC), the largest mobile event and the industry's flagship annual congregation.

Heavyweights like Ericsson, Amazon, Sony and others have said they are withdrawing from the event that is scheduled to take place in Barcelona from February 24-27. PTI MBI ANU ANU

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Bat meat still popular in parts of Indonesia, despite coronavirus fears

Softbank utilizes Nokia equipment to complete world-first 5G connected car test

President Trump and First Lady to attend official engagements in India

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Army chief calls on Vice President Naidu

Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Mukund Naravane on Wednesday called on Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu.The Vice Presidents Secretariat posted pictures of the meeting on Twitter.Gen Naravane took over as the army chief from Gen Bipin R...

Twin explosion in Amsterdam postal company office

Twin explosion hit Amsterdam postal company office on Wednesday, Sputnik reported.No casualties have been reported so far. The cause of explosions is yet to be ascertained.Further details are awaited. ANI...

European shares edge up to record high as new coronavirus cases drop

European shares inched to a record high on Wednesday as a drop in the number of new coronavirus cases soothed nerves, even as investors kept a wary eye on the outbreaks economic impact.The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose as much as 0.2 to...

Vice President Naidu holds talks with Vietnamese counterpart

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu here on Wednesday held a meeting with his Vietnamese counterpart Dang Thi Ngoc. Dang, who arrived in India on Tuesday, is on a three-day visit.Deep-rooted ties underpinned by shared heritage. VP MVenkaiahNaidu ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020