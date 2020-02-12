Left Menu
Manthan Deploys Restaurant Analytics Solution Across 400+ Pizza Hut Outlets in the UK

  12-02-2020
- Boosts efficiency and revenues across functions

BANGALORE, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Manthan, a leading AI-powered Advanced Analytics company, today announced that it has successfully deployed Restaurant Analytics Solution across Pizza Hut Delivery outlets in the UK. The global pizza giant had zeroed-in on the solution to empower their business owners with easy-to-use insights to make informed business decisions, thereby enhancing business efficiency and revenues.

The solution has been deployed across functions including sales, marketing, operations, guest experience, HR and planning – to create an enterprise-wide move to data-driven decisioning. After analysing the challenges business users faced due to delayed reporting and lack of insights, Pizza Hut decided to replace an existing Business Insights platform and move to a modern analytics platform with predictive algorithm capabilities and democratize analytics across the organization. Manthan's Restaurant Analytics solution has enabled access to insights, on-the-go, to their busiest people, significantly reducing inefficiencies and allowing for prompt course corrections.

"Manthan has demonstrated its ability to understand our business and our customers, and has the capability to deliver the highest levels of scalable technology innovation," said Beverley D'Cruz, Chief Marketing Officer, Pizza Hut Delivery - UK. "The partnership with Manthan has significantly boosted our operational and analytical efficiencies. Manthan not only collated all our data from legacy systems to create a Single Source of Truth, but also created easier access to operational and performance metrics to give us quicker analytical turnaround times."

"We have significantly reduced time spent on analysing & driving insights around operational bottlenecks, sales challenges, promotional performance, store benchmarking and delays in reporting. With a 360-degree view of the customer, sales and operations, we are now poised to run a more efficient ship," said Kate Vacovec, Head of Commercial Planning, Pizza Hut UK & Europe. "As a strategic technology partner, Manthan strengthens our ability to bring scalability, speed and disruptive innovation as Pizza Hut continues to elevate the customer experience through greater convenience and personalization. Their technology is a complete game changer for us, and I suspect it will be for the entire hospitality industry."

"We're extremely delighted for the opportunity to put our brand behind Pizza Hut. Pizza Hut is an important partner for us, and they are now on course to transform into an algorithmic business that seamlessly uses data, analytics and algorithms to drive greater business outcomes," said Madhu Rao Attada, VP, Professional Services from Manthan.

About Manthan

Manthan is a leading cloud analytics company pioneering applications for consumer-facing businesses. Manthan excels in the application of decision sciences and AI; its suite of products has been recognized for enabling the shortest path to profit. Manthan's products use machine intelligence to process decision contexts and respond automatically with actions. Headquartered in Bangalore with offices in Santa Clara, London, Dubai, Mexico City, Singapore and Manila, Manthan's footprint spans 22 countries. For more, please visit manthan.com.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1043013/Manthan_Logo.jpg

PWR

PWR

