Info Edge reports Q3 loss at Rs 62 crore

Info Edge (India) on Wednesday posted a consolidated loss of Rs 62.1 crore for the quarter ended December 2019. The company had posted a consolidated profit of Rs 330 crore in the year-ago period, Info Edge (India) Ltd said in a filing to BSE.

The consolidated income of the company, however, increased to Rs 359.7 crore in the October-December period, over Rs 323 crore in the year-ago period. Commenting on the results, the company's CFO Chintan Thakkar said, "We are pleased to witness yet another robust quarterly result containing double-digit growth in all key matrices such as billing, revenue and operating EBITDA on a year-on-year basis. We continue to leverage our strong cash surplus position to invest in technology and branding."

Info Edge (India) runs leading internet businesses Naukri.com, Jeevansathi.com, 99acres.com, and Shiksha.com. Shares of the company were trading at Rs 3,001.40 apiece, up 0.14 percent from the previous close on BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.