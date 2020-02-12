Mustard seed futures rise on strong demand

Mustard seed prices on Wednesday rose by Rs 38 to Rs 4,012 per quintal in futures trade as speculators raised their bets amid limited supplies. Marketmen said apart from restricted arrivals from growing belts demand from oil mills in spot market mainly lifted mustard seed prices here.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, mustard seed for delivery in February rose by Rs 38, or 0.96 per cent, to Rs 4,012 per quintal with an open interest of 6,100 lots. Similarly, the delivery for April gained Rs 17, or 0.42 per cent, to Rs 4,024 per quintal with an open interest of 17,320 lots.

