NCDEX files offer document for IPO

National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange Limited (NCDEX) has filed its offer document with markets regulator Sebi for an initial public offering to raise about Rs 500 crore. The IPO comprises a fresh issue aggregating up to Rs 100 crore and an offer for sale of up to 1,44,53,774 equities by shareholders, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP).

The issue is expected to raise about Rs 500 crore, including fresh offering, merchant banking sources said. After BSE and MCX, this would be the third listing by an exchange.

Build India Capital Advisors LLP, Canara Bank, Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative, Investcorp Private Equity Fund I are among the selling shareholders. Jaypee Capital Services, National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development, Oman India Joint Investment Fund and Punjab National Bank will also sell their stakes.

Some of the key investors in NCDEX include National Stock Exchange of India, Life Insurance Corporation of India, National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development. Indian Farmers Fertiliser Co-operative, Oman India Joint Investment Fund, Punjab National Bank, Canara Bank, Build India Capital Advisors LLP, and Investcorp Private Equity Fund I also have stakes in the exchange.

NSE holds a 15 percent stake in the leading agricultural commodity exchange, while LIC and NABARD have 11.10 percent each, IFFCO 10 percent, OIJIF 10 percent and Punjab National Bank 7.29 percent among others, according to the DRHP. The Exchange proposes to utilize the net proceeds towards contribution to the core settlement guarantee fund, towards net worth requirements of National Commodity Clearing Limited and general corporate purposes, as per the document.

The book running lead managers to the offer are ICICI Securities and SBI Capital Markets. The exchange offers services across the entire post-harvest agricultural commodities value chain by utilizing a varied presence, which has enabled it to create a wide network of stakeholders and market participants.

It also engages in research, training and building awareness in the agricultural commodities market through NCDEX Institute of Commodity Markets and Research. The shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE and NSE.

