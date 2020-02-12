Left Menu
Development News Edition

Second batch of foreign envoys arrive in J-K

  • PTI
  • |
  • Srinagar
  • |
  • Updated: 12-02-2020 15:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-02-2020 15:12 IST
Second batch of foreign envoys arrive in J-K

The second batch of foreign envoys arrived here on Wednesday for a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir for a first-hand assessment of the situation in the Union territory six months after the nullification of Article 370. The envoys of over 20 countries arrived at the Srinagar airport at around 11 am but could not visit Baramulla town in north Kashmir as per the schedule due to inclement weather, officials said.

They said the envoys, who are staying at a hotel along the Boulevard Road here,  instead went for a Shikara ride in the famous Dal Lake. Those who will be part of the delegation include envoys from the European Union, South America and the Gulf countries, the officials said.

"Upon our arrival, we enjoyed a #Shikara ride on Dal Lake in Srinagar, Kashmir. Beautiful lake and hospitable people. I bought a beautiful Kashmiri ring from a boat serving as a shop. @MEAIndia," Afghanistan's envoy to India Tahir Qadri tweeted. Reacting to the visit of envoys, Iltija Mufti, the daughter of incarcerated PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, said she hoped that the ambassadors will question the authorities about the internet ban and and detention of political leaders under the Public Safety Act.

"Hope you & @EU_in_India question GOI about internet ban since 5th August & economic losses suffered. GOI muzzling local media in Kashmir, release of detainees inc 3 ex CMs slapped with draconian PSA, troop deployment to create fear amongst people. Normalcy's an illusion," she tweeted.

A visiting envoy told reporters that he was in Kashmir "as a tourist". This is second group of envoys to visit the newly created union territory following abrogation of article 370 provisions on August 5 last year.

The aim of the envoys' visit to the union territory is to get first-hand information about the situation in the region after the abrogation of Article 370, the officials said. The visiting envoys will be interacting with several delegations during their stay here, they said, adding the UT officials are also likely to brief the delegation.

A team of 15 envoys, including US Ambassador to India Kenneth I Juster, had paid a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir in January. The central government had on August 5, 2019, abrogated Article 370 provisions and bifurcated the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state into union territories -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Bat meat still popular in parts of Indonesia, despite coronavirus fears

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Softbank utilizes Nokia equipment to complete world-first 5G connected car test

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

"Like mosquitoes": Extinction Rebellion plans surprises for City of London

Activist group Extinction Rebellion plans to send mosquito-like swarms of protesters to disrupt financial, accountancy and media firms in London this year to mobilise broader popular support for transformative action against climate change....

WIDER IMAGE-Widowed, imprisoned, detained: remnants of Islamic State in limbo in Syria

In northeastern Syria, prisons and detention camps hold thousands of men, women and children whose lives are in limbo nearly a year after the final defeat of Islamic State to which they once belonged. The area around Qamishli city is mainly...

Chinese foreign minister to make first visit abroad since coronavirus outbreak

Foreign Minister Wang Yi would be the first Chinese dignitary to travel abroad this week since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in China to attend the Munich Security Conference, where he would highlight Chinas efforts to contain the d...

UN flights not granted permission by LNA to land in Libya

The United Nations in Libya regrets that its regular flights, which transport its staff to and from Libya, are not granted permission by the LNA to land in Libya. This practice has been repeated on several occasions in the past weeks.The Un...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020