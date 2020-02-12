Left Menu
Development News Edition

Welspun India Q3 net jumps 50 pc at Rs 75 cr

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 12-02-2020 15:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-02-2020 15:23 IST
Welspun India Q3 net jumps 50 pc at Rs 75 cr

Home textiles major Welspun India on Wednesday reported a 50 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 75.09 crore in the third quarter ended on December 31, 2019. The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 50.08 crore in the same period last fiscal, Welspun India said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations for the said period stood at Rs 1,665.4 crore as against Rs 1,640.33 crore in the year-ago quarter, it added. The company said while the 'Welspun' brand has become one of the top two players in the value segment in home textiles, its emerging businesses collectively continue to grow by around 30 per cent.

Flooring business reached 50 distributors and 450 dealers pan-India. Revenue from home textiles segment in December quarter stood at Rs 1,643.67 crore as compared to Rs 1,636.55 crore in the year-ago period.

Flooring business for the quarter under consideration registered a revenue of Rs 21.82 crore as compared to Rs 3.81 crore in the third quarter of 2018-19, it added. Commenting on the company's performance, Welspun Group Chairman BK Goenka said, "our association with Amitabh Bachchan has not only had a positive impact on our flooring business, but has also catapulted the 'Welspun' brand to the top 2 position in the home textile value segment."

He further said the company continues to build on differentiation strategy based on branding, innovation and sustainability.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Bat meat still popular in parts of Indonesia, despite coronavirus fears

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Softbank utilizes Nokia equipment to complete world-first 5G connected car test

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Police arrest man for firing at AAP MLA's convoy

A 40-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly firing at the convoy of newly elected AAP legislator Naresh Yadav in southwest Delhi when he and his supporters were returning home after visiting a temple, killing a party volunteer, police...

Novelis reports Q3 net income of $107 million

Novelis Inc, a subsidiary of Aditya Birla-led Hindalco Industries, has reported net income attributable to its common shareholder of 107 million dollars for the third quarter October to December of current fiscal compared to 78 million doll...

Sec 144 in North Goa after intel on terror threat: Govt

Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code, banning unlawful assembly of people, has been imposed in North Goa district following intelligence inputs about possible terror threat along the western coast. North Goa District Magistrate R Men...

"Like mosquitoes": Extinction Rebellion plans surprises for City of London

Activist group Extinction Rebellion plans to send mosquito-like swarms of protesters to disrupt financial, accountancy and media firms in London this year to mobilise broader popular support for transformative action against climate change....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020