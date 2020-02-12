RattanIndia Power posts Rs 2,106 cr profit in Q3

RattanIndia Power Ltd on Wednesday reported a standalone net profit of Rs 2,106.68 crore during the quarter ended December. The power producer had posted a net loss of Rs 188.55 crore during the same quarter a year ago, it said in a BSE filing.

Total income rose to Rs 402.15 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 389.05 crore in the year-ago period. Expenses stood at Rs 962.88 crore as compared with Rs 577.60 crore in October-December 2018.

In a statement, the company's CEO Aman Singh attributed the turnaround to "one time settlement of its debt with the existing lenders." PTI ABI RVK

