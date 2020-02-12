Maha: CR to restore suspended services at Khandala Ghat on Feb

The Central Railway on Wednesday announced that it will resume regular services of three trains from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, which were partially suspended because of infrastructure work at Khandala Ghat. The line along the Khandala Ghat had suffered severe damage due to heavy rains last year, causing some trains to be diverted and services temporarily cancelled.

The Central Railway had partially suspended the operation of CSMT-Pandharpur passenger, CSMT-Vijayapura fast passenger and CSMT-Kolhapur Koyna Express due to infrastructure works between Monkey Hill and Karjat stations. While the CSMT-Pandharpur fast passenger and CSMT- Kolhapur Koyna Express will be restored from February 14, the CSMT-Vijayapura fast passenger will ply regularly from February 16, a Central Railway spokesperson said..

