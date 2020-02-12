Auto Expo ends with over 70 launches, unveils; records 6.08 lakh visitors

India's flagship motor show Auto Expo came to a close on Wednesday after witnessing over 70 product launches and unveils, recording a total of 6.08 lakh visitors over eight days. This edition of the Auto Expo witnessed over 352 product displays from 108 exhibitors, including eight global premiers, over 70 launches and unveils, the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers said in a statement.

Keeping in pace with the trend for eco-friendly vehicles, the expo also saw launch of 35 electric vehicles, while 15 concepts were showcased. New participants included Chinese players such as Great Wall Motors and Haima Automobile along with Olectra.

The expo, however, missed the likes of Toyota, Honda, BMW, Audi and two-wheeler majors Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto and TVS Motor Co, which had stayed away from the show. The biennial motor show had kicked off on February 5 at India Expo Mart here under the shadow of coronavirus outbreak as officials of Chinese participants stayed away from pavilions, on a day when China's Great Wall Motor announced an investment of USD 1 billion to tap into the country's auto market.

Reflecting on the experience of the latest edition of the expo, SIAM President Rajan Wadhera said, "Auto shows globally have evolved and transformed from being mere static displays to providing a unique and enriching experience for every segment of the society at large. Auto Expo- The Motor Show 2020 saw a great response with an overall footfall of 6.08 lakh, enabling them to Explore The World Of Mobility." Keeping in tune with the changing landscape of the automotive industry globally which has also been reflected in India, major manufacturers such as Maruti Suzuki India, Hyundai, Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, Renault, Mercedes-Benz, Voklswagen and Skoda along with new entrants such as Kia and Hector showcased their range of electric vehicles, concepts and upcoming SUVs during the expo.

Like the previous editions, this year witnessed many celebrities who were part of the grand Auto Expo canvas. Some of the names include Shah Rukh Khan, Huma Qureshi, Gul Panag, Narian Karthikeyan, Daler Mehndi, Angad Bedi, Nafisa Ali, Designer Gauri & Nainika, Kusha Kapila, Rahul Singh, Soha Ali Khan and Kat Kristian. SIAM Director General Rajesh Menon said the expo "saw an excellent showcase of clean vehicles, safe vehicles, connected vehicles, electric and fuel cell vehicles and futuristic concepts".

The auto expo is organised by SIAM with support from the Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA) and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

