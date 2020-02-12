Omaxe Ltd reports 15 pc decline in Q3 net profit at Rs 7.68 cr

Realty firm Omaxe Ltd on Wednesday reported a 15 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 7.68 crore for the quarter ended December.

Its net profit stood at Rs 9.04 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income also declined to Rs 185.68 crore in the third quarter of 2019-20 as against Rs 249.65 crore in same period last year, the company said in a regulatory filing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

