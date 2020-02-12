US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500, Dow hit all-time highs as coronavirus spread slows

The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrials hit record highs minutes after the open on Wednesday on signs that the coronavirus outbreak is slowing in China.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 130.41 points, or 0.45%, at the open to 29,406.75.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 12.75 points, or 0.38%, at 3,370.50. The Nasdaq Composite gained 49.66 points, or 0.52%, to 9,688.60 at the opening bell.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.