Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ownership change can't undo legacy of Air India: Lohani

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 12-02-2020 21:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-02-2020 21:21 IST
Ownership change can't undo legacy of Air India: Lohani

Air India chief Ashwani Lohani on Wednesday said the national carrier's legacy will remain intact even if the ownership changes hands. After inaugurating a five-day exhibition -- which is being organised by the Society for Culture and Environment and supported by the divestment-bound Air India -- to showcase the vast cultural heritage of the airline built over the years, an emotional Lohani told reporters that the airline is still a great organisation.

"I have come from the Railways. These people have worked in this company for so many years. I have become emotional after seeing the exhibits. I can only imagine what they must be feeling," he said hinting at the ongoing privatisation bid of the heavily loss-making airline started by the late JRD Tata. Lohani said the airline has an unmatched legacy that will be carried forward even if it changes the ownership.

"As an organisation, Air India is very strong, and great. Even today, despite all odds, we are carrying out our operations efficiently. Air India has always been there when the country needed it. It was only Air India that could bring back the stranded Indians from the novel coronavirus-hit Wuhan in China," he added. If there is any specific reason behind holding such an exhibition at a time when privatization talks are progressing, he said, "It has nothing to do with the exhibition. Meera Das, who is the secretary of the Society for Culture and Environment, approached us with the idea and we decided to support them."

Having failed to get any bids last year, the government has allowed 100 per cent sale of its equity in the airline to any private party, including full ownership to NRIs, as it seeks to exit the loss making airline second time in a row. The airline is sitting over Rs 23,000 crore of debt, after the larger portion of the total debt of close to Rs 60,000 crore was transferred to a newly-created holding company to facilitate the sale process. Most of the debt is aircraft purchase-related.

The financial trouble of the flag carrier began when in 2007-08, the government had merged the loss-making Indian Airlines, which was into domestic operations, with Air India, the international wing. Since then the airline has not made a single penny in profit. The exhibition has put on display the national carrier's vast collection of paintings, sculptures and traditional wooden and bronze artworks along with the memorabilia, in-flight menus, posters, statues, the giveaways of modeled on the iconic 'Maharajah' mascot.

About the plans mooted by the airline to set up a museum to preserve its collections, Lohani said, "We had floated such a proposal four years ago but we are no longer going to do it. Instead we are now talking with the Union culture ministry to hand over these collections to showcase them in the National Gallery of Modern Art in various metros. We hope it will happen soon." PTI PSK BEN MKJ

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Bat meat still popular in parts of Indonesia, despite coronavirus fears

Softbank utilizes Nokia equipment to complete world-first 5G connected car test

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Russian ex-prison official jailed for extortion kills himself in court

A former top Russian prison official reportedly suffering from advanced cancer killed himself in court with a shot to the chest on Wednesday, shortly after getting a three-year sentence for extortion, Russian news agencies reported. Viktor ...

UPDATE 3-Trump hails Barr for 'taking charge' of Stone case; Democrats vow probe

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday praised Attorney General William Barr for taking charge of the case against his long-time adviser and friend Roger Stone, as Democrats pushed investigations into the Justice Departments actions. The ...

FACTBOX-Sport-Events affected due to coronavirus epidemic

The following is a list of international sports events affected by the coronavirus outbreak that has killed more than 1,100 people and infected more than 44,000 in China after it first emerged in Wuhan, Hubei province, late last yearATHLETI...

Scolded by parents, 4 boys flee home; traced

Four teenagers, who had fled their homes after being scolded by their parents, were traced here on Wednesday, a police official said.The four boys, aged 12-15, are from Gonda Atas village in Vrindaban Kotwali. They were spotted on a foot ov...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020