ICAI elects Atul Kumar Gupta as new president

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Wednesday elected Atul Kumar Gupta as its new president. Gupta was the vice-president.

In a release, the institute said Nihar Niranjan Jambusaria has been elected as the new vice-president. They have been elected for 2020-21.

Gupta joined the central council of the ICAI in 2013. He was in the council for two consecutive terms before getting elected as vice-president last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

