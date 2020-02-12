Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt mulling allowing people living nearby railway stations to use Wi-Fi hotspots

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 12-02-2020 22:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-02-2020 22:35 IST
Govt mulling allowing people living nearby railway stations to use Wi-Fi hotspots

Having installed public Wi-Fi hotspots at 5,500 railway stations, Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday said the government is now mulling allowing people residing nearby the stations to use the facility. Women, farmers and students from nearby areas can come and surf the Internet at railway stations for betterment of their lives through the usage of modern means of communication technology, he said, speaking at the annual NASSCOM Technology and Leadership Forum (NTLF) here.

Goyal said the ministry had initially put the Wi-Fi facility at 410 railway stations with help from online ad giant Google, and then put another few using own money. However, arranging funds for the project was a task, and hence, he put out a public message requesting corporates to come and help set up Wi-Fi at stations against branding opportunities.

He said Tata Trusts take forward with a proposal to do all the stations by themselves and thanked them for the same. Having got the support and the facilities being operational, they've to be used for social development now, he said.

Meanwhile, he also exhorted the Indian IT industry to come out of a USD 100 billion per decade increase in revenues, and catapult the total output to USD 500 billion by end of 2030 from the present USD 191 billion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Bat meat still popular in parts of Indonesia, despite coronavirus fears

Softbank utilizes Nokia equipment to complete world-first 5G connected car test

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow clinch fresh highs as new coronavirus cases drop

The SP 500 and Dow Jones Industrials hit all-time highs on Wednesday, lifted by optimism that the coronavirus epidemic will be contained.China reported its lowest number of new coronavirus cases in two weeks, bolstering a forecast by Beijin...

Pay taxes for India's development; tax harassment will be thing of past: PM Modi

While the previous governments hesitated to touch the countrys taxation system, the current BJP-led dispensation was making it more citizen-centric, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday, urging people to pay their dues for the dev...

Reports: Pirates to sign veteran OF Dyson

The Pittsburgh Pirates and veteran outfielder Jarrod Dyson have agreed to a one-year deal, pending a physical, according to multiple reports Wednesday. The 35-year-old free agent spent the past two seasons with the Arizona Diamondbacks. He ...

Vijay Mallya appeal: UK High Court told of overwhelming evidence of dishonesty

Liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya appeared before the Royal Courts of Justice in London on Wednesday for day two of his High Court appeal against being extradited to India, during which the prosecution highlighted overwhelming evidence of dishones...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020