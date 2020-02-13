Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two passengers put in isolation for suspected coronavirus at Kolkata airport

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 13-02-2020 19:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-02-2020 13:38 IST
Two passengers put in isolation for suspected coronavirus at Kolkata airport
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Two passengers, who arrived at Kolkata international airport from Bangkok, have been placed in isolation for suspected novel coronavirus, officials said on Thursday. A passenger named Himadri Barman was quarantined on Tuesday, and Nagendra Singh on Wednesday, government officials said in New Delhi.

Both passengers were sent to Beliaghata ID Hospital, a Kolkata airport official said.

Earlier, a passenger named Anita Oraon had also shown signs of fever during thermal scanning, Kolkata airport director Kaushik Bhattacharjee said.

Already two airlines that had direct flights between Kolkata and China have suspended their flights. Low-cost carrier IndiGo has temporarily suspended its flights between Kolkata and Guangzhou from February 6.

"In line with the WHO guideline to contain the spread of coronavirus, IndiGo will be suspending its Kolkata-Guangzhou service from February 6, 2020, to February 25, 2020, and Guangzhou-Kolkata from February 7 till February 26," the airline had said in a statement.

After the IndiGo, China Eastern Airlines suspended its flights between Kolkata and Kunming in China from February 10 to February 29. Passengers of flights coming to Kolkata from Kunming and Guangzhou in China, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Bangkok were being screened since January 17.

At present, passengers arriving from Hong Kong, Singapore and Bangkok are being screened as no flights are operating to and from China.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Trump says he does not mind if Philippines cuts military pact with U.S.

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Trump hails reversal of tough sentencing for former adviser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

PM's letter of appreciation to crew involved in Wuhan evacuation

Appreciating the high level of commitment to duty shown by officials of Air India and Health Ministry who evacuated Indians and Maldivians from the coronavirus-hit Chinese city of Wuhan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has written a letter of ...

BPCL net trebles to Rs 2,051 cr in Q3

State-owned Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd BPCL on Thursday reported near trebling of net profit in the December quarter to Rs 2,051.43 crore. BPCL had posted a net profit of Rs 698.62 crore in October-December 2018, the company said in a regula...

Russia alarmed by U.S. Air Force visit to Norwegian island

Russia said on Thursday it was alarmed by a trip to a Norwegian outpost in the Arctic by a U.S. Air Force unit and urged Oslo to refrain from what it said were de-stabilising moves in the strategic region. A squadron of U.S. Air Force staff...

Tej Pratap's Aide Lodges Police Complaint Against Tejashwi

A police complaint was on Thursday filed here against former Bihar deputy chief minister and RJDleader Tejashwi Yadav by a close aide of his elder brother Tej Pratap Yadav.Abhinandan Yadav, who claims to be a former state general secretary ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020