Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 3-Barclays chief Staley probed over Epstein ties

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 13-02-2020 14:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-02-2020 14:06 IST
UPDATE 3-Barclays chief Staley probed over Epstein ties
File photo Image Credit: Twitter (@Barclays)

Britain's financial regulators are probing historical links between Barclays Chief Executive Jes Staley and the U.S. financier Jeffrey Epstein, who killed himself while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges, the bank said on Thursday.

Barclays said its board had looked into media reports on Staley's relationship with Epstein, and probed Staley's characterization of it. The Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential Regulation Authority are investigating. The bank said its board believes Staley has been sufficiently transparent about his ties to Epstein, whom Staley said he had not seen since taking over as Barclays CEO in 2015.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Staley said he regretted his relationship with Epstein, which began in 2000 while he was employed by JPMorgan and "tapered off significantly" after he left the Wall Street lender. The relationship ended in late 2015, Staley said.

"I thought I knew him well, and I didn't. I'm sure with the hindsight of what we all know now, I deeply regret having had any relationship with Jeffrey Epstein," he said. The New York Times last year said that Epstein had referred "dozens" of wealthy clients to Staley when the CEO ran JPMorgan's private banking business.

It also reported that Staley visited Epstein in prison when he was serving a sentence between 2008-09 for soliciting prostitution. Staley also went to Epstein's private island in 2015, Bloomberg reported.

Barclays has previously said that Staley never engaged or paid fees to Epstein to advise him or provide professional services. The probe is the second regulatory investigation into Staley's conduct in recent years, after the FCA and PRA fined him 642,000 pounds in 2018 for trying to identify a whistleblower who sent letters criticizing a Barclays employee.

Barclays shares fell 3.4% on Thursday morning. Staley received a bumper pay package of 5.9 million pounds ($7.64 million) in 2019, up from 3.36 million a year earlier. The sum was boosted by the paying out of a long-term incentive plan worth 1.48 million pounds.

His bonus also rose to 1.65 million pounds, reflecting the bank's strong annual performance. Both Staley and Finance Director Tushar Morzaria took cuts to their pension allowances in 2019, and will now receive fixed cash contributions equating to 10% of salary in line with the broader workforce.

Lower-paid employees will see their employer pension contributions rise to 12%. The bank meanwhile reported a better-than-expected profit before tax of 6.2 billion pounds for 2019, as its investment bank reported bumper returns from fixed-income trading.

Its profit was 9% higher than in 2018 and above the 5.7 billion pound average of analysts' forecasts compiled by the bank. The British lender also reiterated its ambition of achieving a 10% return on equity this year, although it repeated a warning from October that the worsening economic outlook might make reaching that target difficult.

Staley has said that Barclays' mix of investment and retail banking businesses should partly insulate it from economic and market fluctuations. Barclays paid a dividend of 9 pence for the year, compared with 6.5 pence for 2018, as its core capital ratio came in at a better-than-expected 13.8%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Trump says he does not mind if Philippines cuts military pact with U.S.

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Trump hails reversal of tough sentencing for former adviser

Sec 144 in North Goa after intel on terror threat: Govt

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

BRIEF-Nestle CEO says impact of migration from direct store delivery model will be felt most in 2020

Nestle SA CEO AT PRESS CONFERENCE PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT WAS A BIT HEAVY ON DISPOSALS AND A BIT LIGHT ON ACQUISITIONS, 2020 WILL BE BETTER IN THAT REGARD SAYS ORGANIC GROWTH FROM PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT IN 2019 WAS 35 BASIS POINTS SAYS WE CONT...

DR Congo and GE sign MoU in infrastructure projects to increase electricity

The Government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo DRC and General Electric NYSE GE GE.com have announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding MoU in infrastructure projects enabling the increase in the supply of electric energy...

'Hunar Haat' opens in Delhi; Naqvi hails initiative for infusing new energy in traditional crafts

The Hunar Haat initiative has been a mega mission for empowering master artisans and has infused new energy into traditional crafts that were fading, Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said on Thursday. Naqvi, along with Union mi...

Govt considering imposition of import restrictions on TV sets

The government is mulling imposing import restrictions on television sets with an aim to cut inbound shipments of non-essential items, sources said. Both the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology MeitY and the commerce ministry...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020