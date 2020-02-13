FIRST EVER WEQUITY CONFERENCE - WITFLUENCE TO BE HELD ON 20 FEBRUARY 2020

- An industry level curated Technology and Leadership Conference for mid-senior women technologists - Registrations underway!

- First ever Wequity Awards – with renowned artiste Smt. Usha Uthup as Chief Guest and Keynote Speaker - Unveiling of Wequity’s core digital offering by Founder and CEO, Geetha Kannan

Bengaluru 13th February 2020: The first ever Wequity Conference – WITFLUENCE, an annual event will be held in Bengaluru on 20th February 2020 at the Radisson Blu (ORR Sarjarpur) with a theme of ‘Role Models for Women in Tech’. WITFLUENCE by Wequity, a social impact company that drives equity for the technology ecosystem, aims at bringing together the most relevant resources to showcase and elevate corporate women and organizations in technology.

The purpose of the conference is to provide an inspiring and emboldening in-person experience where connections, earning, opportunities, and actions follow. The event is designed to be a catalyst in the path to equality in technology. At the conference, there will be a set of unique awards dedicated to the women in technology community – the Wequity Awards. These honors will encourage, recognize and celebrate the achievements of female technologists and their key enablers in the industry. Nominations are being evaluated by a niche panel of industry experts and leaders. The five Wequity Awards will be the epitome of excellence and inspiration by setting the bar high and ensuring achievers in technology and gender equity are made visible.

Elaborating on WITFLUENCE, Geetha Kannan, Founder and CEO of Wequity said, “Eminent women and men who are in senior management roles in multinational tech-companies will speak at WITFLUENCE by Wequity. We have a stellar list of speakers that covers 30 inspiring role models across 20 carefully curated sessions in technology and leadership. The conference, set in a mentoring and networking environment, will also have 3 keynote talks including the unveiling of Wequity’s core digital offering.

Topics that will be deliberated at the conference range from intelligent automation to disruptive emerging technologies to women leadership and growth. Registrations are currently open and delegates who wish to participate can log on to www.wequity.tech/home/conference.”

Through WITFLUENCE, Wequity not only elevates the women in technology community but also recognizes those who have made significant contributions to the sector.

“Wequity is driven by two principles namely equity and collaboration. Equity means catering to the different needs of people to get to a level place where equality can then apply. We collaborate to consider the different needs of technical women and technology organizations and provide tailored avenues for them to meet their equality goals. Through our flagship event WITFLUENCE, we are targeting a specific need for women in tech to deepen their technical career identity with the support of their professional ecosystem.” Geetha Kannan added.

The Wequity Awards will be presented by renowned artiste Smt. Usha Uthup who will also put up a mesmerizing performance for the delegates.

