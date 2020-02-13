Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hong Kong shares off 3-week high on coronavirus worries

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Hong Kong
  • |
  • Updated: 13-02-2020 14:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-02-2020 14:13 IST
Hong Kong shares off 3-week high on coronavirus worries
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Hong Kong stocks fell from a three-week high on Thursday as worries over the coronavirus outbreak heightened after the number of new confirmed cases and deaths soared in China's Hubei province.

** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was down 0.3% at 27,730, off its highest level since Jan. 24 hit earlier in the session. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index fell 0.5%.

** The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares fell 0.8%, the financial sector ended 0.7% lower, the property sector edged up 0.3%, while the IT sector rose 1.1%.

** Hubei, the epicenter of the virus, reported a record rise in the daily death toll on and thousands of more cases on Thursday under a new diagnostic method, suggesting a much bigger crisis facing China and the world.

** The rise in the death toll, at 242, more than doubled the prior provincial daily record of 103 set on Monday, while the number of new cases soared by 14,840 - also a daily record - to a total of 48,206 cases.

** Hong Kong has extended the suspension of schools on Thursday until at least March 16 and told overseas students studying in the city there was no rush to return.

** Major shopping mall landlords in the city are offering cuts in February rent by as much as 60% to help tenants ride out the effects of the coronavirus outbreak.

** Hong Kong stocks could fall in the short term as the recent rally runs out of steam and amid uncertainty in Chinese economic growth, brokerage Guodu Hong Kong said in a note.

** China's main Shanghai Composite index and the blue-chip CSI300 index snapped a seven-day winning streak amid renewed fears of the coronavirus outbreak.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index fell 0.1% and Japan's Nikkei index closed down 0.1%.

** About 1.62 billion Hang Seng index shares were traded. The volume traded in the previous trading session was about 1.80 billion.

** At close, China's A-shares were trading at a premium of 23.62% over Hong Kong-listed H-shares.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Trump says he does not mind if Philippines cuts military pact with U.S.

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Trump hails reversal of tough sentencing for former adviser

Sec 144 in North Goa after intel on terror threat: Govt

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

BRIEF-Nestle CEO says impact of migration from direct store delivery model will be felt most in 2020

Nestle SA CEO AT PRESS CONFERENCE PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT WAS A BIT HEAVY ON DISPOSALS AND A BIT LIGHT ON ACQUISITIONS, 2020 WILL BE BETTER IN THAT REGARD SAYS ORGANIC GROWTH FROM PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT IN 2019 WAS 35 BASIS POINTS SAYS WE CONT...

DR Congo and GE sign MoU in infrastructure projects to increase electricity

The Government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo DRC and General Electric NYSE GE GE.com have announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding MoU in infrastructure projects enabling the increase in the supply of electric energy...

'Hunar Haat' opens in Delhi; Naqvi hails initiative for infusing new energy in traditional crafts

The Hunar Haat initiative has been a mega mission for empowering master artisans and has infused new energy into traditional crafts that were fading, Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said on Thursday. Naqvi, along with Union mi...

Govt considering imposition of import restrictions on TV sets

The government is mulling imposing import restrictions on television sets with an aim to cut inbound shipments of non-essential items, sources said. Both the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology MeitY and the commerce ministry...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020