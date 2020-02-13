Gillette India clocks 32 pc jump in Q2 profit at Rs 71 crore

Gillette India Ltd's said on Thursday its profit after tax for its second quarter (October to December) stood at Rs 71 crore, up by 32 per cent in the year-ago period. The company follows July to June financial year. It delivered sales of Rs 459 crore in Q2 FY20, down 3 per cent due to market slowdown and trade inventory correction.

"In a challenging macro-economic environment, we delivered a resilient quarter by raising the bar on superiority, improving productivity and strengthening the organisation culture," said Managing Director Madhusudan Gopalan. "Despite market challenges, the business grew ahead of the market as Gillette achieved its highest-ever share and strong offtake growth. We will continue to focus on adding new users and invest in innovation across our portfolio," he said in a statement.

Gillette India is one of India's well-known fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies with some of the world's leading brands Gillette and Oral B. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.