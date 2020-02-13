Gift indigenous products on festivals, promote 'swadeshi': Piyush Goyal

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday urged people to gift indigenous products on occasions such as festivals and said promoting of 'swadeshi' goods would be a fitting tribute to Mahatma Gandhi. Addressing the gathering at the inauguration of the 20th Hunar Haat here, Goyal said people should take a vow that they will promote 'swadeshi' (indigenous)goods for the next three years till 2022, when India marks 75 years of its independence.

"I request that everyone should spread awareness throughout the country that the gifts that are given on festivals should be indigenous ones made by our craftsmen," he said. It will be the best tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 150th birth anniversary to move forward with the slogan of 'swadeshi', Goyal said.

The minister said "despite pressure", he restricted import of incense sticks which revived the indigenous manufacture of 'agarbattis'. Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Union minister Hardeep Puri and Indian Council for Cultural Relations president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe were also present on the occasion.

