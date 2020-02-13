Left Menu
Govt must work to promote artisans, handicrafts to global level: Piyush Goyal

The “Hunar Haat” is being organised by the Union Ministry of Minority Affairs at India Gate Lawns, Rajpath, New Delhi.

While addressing, the Union Minister for Minority Affairs, Shri Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said that “Hunar Haat” has proved to be a “Mega Mission” of “Empowerment of Indigenous Legacy” of artisans. Image Credit: Twitter(@naqvimukhtar)

The Union Minister for Railways, Commerce and Industry, Shri Piyush Goyal has said that the Government must work on mission mode to protect and promote home-made handicrafts and artisans across the country. He was addressing the gathering after inaugurating the 20th Hunar Haat along with the Union Minister for Minority Affairs, Shri Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and the Union Minister for Urban Development (Independent Charge), Shri Hardeep Singh Puri today. The "Hunar Haat" is being organised by the Union Ministry of Minority Affairs at India Gate Lawns, Rajpath, New Delhi.

While addressing, Shri Piyush Goyal said that the Ministry of Minority Affairs along with the Ministry of Commerce, Ministry of Tribal Affairs in coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs must work to promote our artisans and their art of making handicrafts to an international level. Artisans and their arts are our tradition and pride of the nation, he added.

While addressing, the Union Minister for Minority Affairs, Shri Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said that "Hunar Haat" has proved to be a "Mega Mission" of "Empowerment of Indigenous Legacy" of artisans. He further said that the Ministry of Minority Affairs is strengthening Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi Ji's "Dream Project" to provide opportunity and market to the country's rich heritage of arts/crafts. The Ministry of Minority Affairs is doing a historic task of preserving and promoting the magnificent heritage of the skilled people of every corner of the country and providing them national and international market, he added.

Shri Naqvi said that "Hunar Haat" has become a "Mega Mission" of indigenous Craft, Cuisine & Culture and economic empowerment of master artisans, craftsmen. About 3 lakh master artisans, craftsmen & culinary experts have been provided employment and employment opportunities through "Hunar Haat" in the last about 3 years and these beneficiaries include a large number of women artisans, he said.

Shri Naqvi also said that so far, "Hunar Haat" events have been organized at various places in the country such as Delhi, Mumbai, Prayagraj, Lucknow, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Puducherry, and Indore. The next "Hunar Haat" will be organized at Ranchi from 29th February to 8th March and in Chandigarh from 13th to 22nd March 2020. In the coming days, "Hunar Haat" will be organized in Gurugram, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, Dehradun, Patna, Bhopal, Nagpur, Raipur, Puducherry, Amritsar, Jammu, Shimla, Goa, Kochi, Guwahati, Bhubneshwar, Ajmer and other places.

In "Hunar Haat" being organised at India Gate Lawns, New Delhi, more than 250 stalls have been set up where master artisans, craftsmen and culinary experts from across the country are participating. They have brought with them indigenous exquisite handmade products. Hundreds of people associate with these artisans in the production of these handmade products. "Bawarchikhana" is providing a taste of traditional delicacies of several states. Cultural programs, to be organized on a daily basis, will also be a major attraction of the "Hunar Haat".

This "Hunar Haat", based on the theme of "Kaushal Ko Kaam", is being organised till 23rd February 2020 where master artisans, craftsmen, and culinary experts, including more than 50 percent women, from across the country are participating.

The Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha, and President of ICCR, Dr. Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, senior officials of Minority Affairs Ministry and other various Ministries and other dignitaries from the country and abroad were present on the occasion.

(With Inputs from PIB)

