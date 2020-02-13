Left Menu
Development News Edition

Grundfos, Augury come together towards digitising water

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chennai
  • |
  • Updated: 13-02-2020 15:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-02-2020 15:59 IST
Grundfos, Augury come together towards digitising water

Grundfos, Augury come together towards digitising water infrastructure Chennai, Feb 13 (PTI): Leading pump maker Grundfos and data analytics company and a digital machine health solution provider Augury on Thursday said the two companies have signed a long-term strategic partnership towards digitising water and utility infrastructure. As part of the agreement, the companies would develop diagnostics solutions and services for the customers of Grundfos, a press release said.

The companies have been successfully working together over the last two years to test new products and services across several markets and industries. As a next step, the companies under the partnership are committing to offer a range of services and new business models enabled by a connected equipment.

"By adding an AI-driven intelligence layer on top of existing assets, we can automatically collect mechanical and operational data, providing actionable machine health insights...," Grundfos, Group Vice President (global service and solutions) Tommy Due Hoy said. "When we stand 10,15 years from now, this (partnership) could end up being one of those defining moments...," he said.

Augury works with leading companies to transform their operations by providing real-time diagnostics regarding the health and performance of their machines, it said. The combination of Augury's AI-based solutions with Grundfos' deep applications expertise has the potential to change water delivery and services, it said.

Commenting on the partnership, Augury co-founder Saar Yoskovitz said, "through this partnership Grundfos and Augury will work to make water a safer, more available and more useful resource for businesses..." "...I am thrilled to be partnering with Grundfos to bring this impact to a wider market," he said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Trump says he does not mind if Philippines cuts military pact with U.S.

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Trump hails reversal of tough sentencing for former adviser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

I fear one day I wouldn't know how to act: Vicky Kaushal

Actor Vicky Kaushal on Thursday said his strangest fear is that hell wake up one day and not know how to act. The actor is on a golden box office run with consecutive hits and acclaimed films.I have this fear, that one fine day Ill get up a...

Govt renames two prominent institutes after Sushma Swaraj on eve of birth anniversary

The Pravasi Bharatiya Kendra, a cultural centre reflecting Indias connect with its diaspora, was Thursday renamed Sushma Swaraj Bhavan in honour of the late external affairs minister known for her empathy in reaching out to distressed India...

CPI(M) to protest Trump�s visit to India: Yechury

CPIM general secretary Sitaram Yechury said on Thursday that his party will stageprotest during US President Donald Trumps visit to the country later this month, as he was coming to boost Americaneconomy at the cost of Indias interest. Yech...

Ex-footballers to play charity match in Kolkata for late Dhanarajan

Former international players including the likes of ex-India captain Arnab Mondal will turn out in a charity football match in Kolkata to help late Radhakrishnan Dhanarajans family. Dhanarajan, a former Mohun Bagan, East Bengal and Mohammed...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020