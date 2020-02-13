Grundfos, Augury come together towards digitising water infrastructure Chennai, Feb 13 (PTI): Leading pump maker Grundfos and data analytics company and a digital machine health solution provider Augury on Thursday said the two companies have signed a long-term strategic partnership towards digitising water and utility infrastructure. As part of the agreement, the companies would develop diagnostics solutions and services for the customers of Grundfos, a press release said.

The companies have been successfully working together over the last two years to test new products and services across several markets and industries. As a next step, the companies under the partnership are committing to offer a range of services and new business models enabled by a connected equipment.

"By adding an AI-driven intelligence layer on top of existing assets, we can automatically collect mechanical and operational data, providing actionable machine health insights...," Grundfos, Group Vice President (global service and solutions) Tommy Due Hoy said. "When we stand 10,15 years from now, this (partnership) could end up being one of those defining moments...," he said.

Augury works with leading companies to transform their operations by providing real-time diagnostics regarding the health and performance of their machines, it said. The combination of Augury's AI-based solutions with Grundfos' deep applications expertise has the potential to change water delivery and services, it said.

Commenting on the partnership, Augury co-founder Saar Yoskovitz said, "through this partnership Grundfos and Augury will work to make water a safer, more available and more useful resource for businesses..." "...I am thrilled to be partnering with Grundfos to bring this impact to a wider market," he said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

