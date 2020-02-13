Left Menu
Coming Soon: Instant access to TOEFL iBT Reading and Listening Scores

Beginning February 15, students worldwide can view TOEFL iBT® Reading and Listening section scores on-screen immediately upon conclusion of the test.

  • Princeton (New Jersey)
  • Updated: 13-02-2020 16:52 IST
ETS. Image Credit: ANI

Princeton (New Jersey) [USA], Feb 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): Beginning February 15, students worldwide can view TOEFL iBT® Reading and Listening section scores on-screen immediately upon conclusion of the test. These unofficial scores can be used by students as an early performance indicator and can help them make well-informed decisions - such as reporting their scores at the end of the test - based on this performance.

These scores are viewable to students prior to leaving the test centre, and can be viewed again via their full, official score reports approximately six days after the test date, via the TOEFL® official app or their online account. "The TOEFL iBT test is the only English-language assessment that provides students the ability to view scores immediately following the test," said Srikant Gopal, Executive Director of the TOEFL Program.

"Our commitment to students and institutions drives the changes and enhancements we've implemented over the last several months - they ensure the testing experience is as convenient and flexible as possible for students, while maintaining the rigorous standards of a fair and unbiased assessment that institutions rely on as a valid measure of academic English-language proficiency," added Gopal. In addition, recent ETS policy updates have made online registration more convenient than ever. Students can now register online for an upcoming test administration just two days before a test (formerly four days).

"We understand that students worldwide will face deadlines and unexpected circumstances that may require them to make decisions later in the process," said Gopal. "We're confident this updated policy will provide ample opportunity for students to register at a time that is most conducive to their schedules," he further added.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

