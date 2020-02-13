Actor Dharmendra announces the launch of his own fine-dining dhaba - He-Man

Karnal (Haryana) [India], Feb 13 (ANI/PRNewswire): Veteran actor Dharmendra has announced the launch of his fine-dining dhaba - He-Man, Live Larger Than Life, in Karnal. Located at the mid-point of the Delhi - Chandigarh highway, the Dhaba will be inaugurated on Valentine's Day - February 14, 2020, at 10.30 am. Karnal is well-known for its wide range of food and entertainment options for travelers.

The place will now experience the stardom of Bollywood's evergreen Super Star Dharmendra Deol's own fine-dining dhaba. The restaurant will replicate the charisma and personality of Dharmendra. After the resounding success of his previous dhaba, Dharmendra has announced the first-ever Farm-to-Fork restaurant - He-Man. Deol is passionate about food and his love for greenery and a healthy lifestyle is well-known.

While most people are aware of his love for Punjab, few know that he continues to live a simple life and expresses his love towards Mother Nature while staying in Lonavala. This has been a driving force for the theme of the restaurant. Dharmendra, who is popularly known as the He-Man of Bollywood, recently took to Instagram to announce the launch of his new Dhaba.

"Dear friends, after the success of my previous restaurant now I'm announcing a first-ever Farm to Fork restaurant called ''He-Man'', friends, I truly appreciate your love, respect and belonging towards me. love you all... your Dharam," he said. "Dear fans, with immense joy and gratitude, I want to announce the launch of the first ever farm to fork restaurant called He-Man. Launching this Valentine''s Day 10.30 a.m. on Karnal Highway," he extended an e-invite to his readers and fans in another post on social media.

The Dhaba will donate a part of its earnings to NGOs that are working towards providing better education facilities for the children of India's martyrs and their marriages as well. Further, all defense and paramilitary force personnel can avail a ten percent discount on all items on the menu. Dharmendra has re-designed the entire farm as per his taste, expressing his love for nature. With some mesmerizing views, the fine-dining dhaba (modern dhaba) would be a pure vegetarian restaurant with an organic farm. Fresh vegetables from the farm will be cooked in the dhaba.

The veteran actor has ensured that the price is not very high, while offering lip-smacking food and elite-class interiors. Over the next three months, the dhaba will also have a cattle shed to enhance the desi feel of the place. By the end of the year, Dharmendra plans to make He-Man an international chain, having outlets in different countries across Asia.

