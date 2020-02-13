Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Futures slide as new coronavirus cases surge

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 13-02-2020 18:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-02-2020 18:19 IST
US STOCKS-Futures slide as new coronavirus cases surge
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

U.S. stock index futures slipped on Thursday, a day after Wall Street closed at record levels, as a spike in the number of deaths and new cases related to the coronavirus outbreak in China sent investors scurrying to safe-haven assets.

Gold and the Japanese yen were in demand as a change in a diagnostic method pushed the number of new infections in Hubei province of China to 14,840 on Thursday, up from 2,015 cases reported on Wednesday while the death toll climbed to 1,367. Fresh uncertainty about the scale of the epidemic looked set to derail a rally in stocks, a day after investors bought on signs that the virus-spread was slowing.

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq have set closing highs in the past three sessions while the Dow Jones Industrial finished at an all-time high on Wednesday. Adding to the downbeat mood was a lackluster revenue and profit forecast from Dow component Cisco Systems Inc.

The network gear maker's shares dropped 4.8% in premarket trading. NetApp Inc tumbled 11.7% as the data storage equipment maker's current-quarter profit forecast fell short of expectations.

At 7:15 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 205 points, or 0.69%. S&P 500 e-minis were down 22.5 points, or 0.67% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 76.25 points, or 0.79%. Losses were broad-based with most of the Dow components trading before the bell in negative territory, barring Caterpillar Inc.

The construction and mining equipment maker's shares edged 0.2% higher after Goldman Sachs upgraded to "buy". On the economic front, the Labor Department's inflation report for January is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. ET (1330 GMT). The consumer price index is expected to have edged up 0.2%, the same as in December.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Trump says he does not mind if Philippines cuts military pact with U.S.

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Trump hails reversal of tough sentencing for former adviser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 5-PM Johnson asserts control over UK government, finance minister quits

British finance minister Sajid Javid resigned on Thursday, a surprise move that underlined Prime Minister Boris Johnsons desire to tighten his grip on government in a long-planned reshuffle by jettisoning a minister who refused to toe the l...

UPDATE 6-Japan records first coronavirus death, two taxi drivers test positive

A woman has died from the coronavirus in Japan, the first such death in the country since the epidemic spread from China, the health minister said on Thursday. Two taxi drivers, one of them in the capital Tokyo, have also tested positive, r...

13 found guilty of damaging public property during anti-CAA protest in Lucknow

A court here on Thursday found 13 people guilty of damaging public property during the anti-CAA protests in Khadra area in Trans Gomti on December 19 last year and ordered recovery of over 21 Lakhs estimated cost of damage done to the publi...

Opposition to BJP-RSS Hindutva forces got boost from decisive Delhi verdict: CPI(M)

The CPIM has said the Delhi election result was a stinging rebuff to the BJP on the back of its failure to form government in Maharashtra and defeat in Jharkhand, and the AAPs victory in the national capital has given a fillip to the anti-B...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020