Tata Motors to supply Tigor EV to UGVCL

Tata Motors on Thursday said it has bagged an order from Uttar Gujarat Vij Company Ltd for supplying the electric version of its sub-compact sedan Tigor, which will be deployed in Gandhinagar and Ahmedabad, as part of its tender with EESL (Energy Efficiency Services Ltd). The first batch of Tata Tigor EVs (electric vehicles) was flagged off on Thursday, it said.

"We are delighted to partner with Uttar Gujarat Vij Company Ltd (UGVCL) for introducing zero-emission vehicles in Gandhinagar and Ahmedabad. We are determined to drive the adoption of electric vehicles in the country, thereby supporting the government's vision 2030," Tata Motors Electric Vehicles Business Chief Shailesh Chandra said in a release. Tata Motors is playing a key role in driving electric mobility in the country, the release said, adding that the company is closely working with other Tata Group firms such as Tata Power, Tata Chemicals, Tata Autocomp, Tata Motors Finance, and Croma, to create an e-mobility ecosystem, Tata uniEVerse.

