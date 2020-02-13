PC market logs six-year high with 11 mn shipments in 2019: IDC India

The country's PC market that includes desktops, notebooks, and workstations, notched over 18 per cent year-on-year growth in 2019, with shipments reaching 11 million units, according to International Data Corporation (IDC) India. 2019 also turned out to be the biggest year for PC shipments in the last six years, it said adding that the growth was largely propelled by the government-driven education projects and upgrade purchases for Windows 10.

"The India traditional PC market inclusive of desktops, notebooks, and workstations finished 2019 with an impressive 18.1 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) growth, shipping 11 million units during the year," it said citing data from IDC Worldwide Quarterly Personal Computing Device Tracker 4Q19. The last quarter of the year also saw a healthy 16.5 per cent y-o-y growth with 2.3 million shipments, primarily helped by the strong 26.5 per cent annual growth in the commercial segment.

"Also, after a y-o-y decline for five straight quarters, the consumer segment saw growth of 4.6 per cent y-o-y in 4Q19 shipping close to 950,000 units," it added. The notebook PCs, which are becoming thinner and lighter sporting enhanced mobility features, are increasingly getting preference from the consumers, education sub verticals, and enterprises.

"Notebook PCs saw highest-ever annual shipments with a 67.7 per cent category share in 2019. The desktop category also witnessed a 5.7 per cent y-o-y growth largely driven by the refresh buying from banking and financial institutions and touched a 30.7 per cent category share for the year," the IDC report said.

