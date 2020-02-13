Left Menu
Development News Edition

PC market logs six-year high with 11 mn shipments in 2019: IDC India

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 13-02-2020 18:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-02-2020 18:52 IST
PC market logs six-year high with 11 mn shipments in 2019: IDC India

The country's PC market that includes desktops, notebooks, and workstations, notched over 18 per cent year-on-year growth in 2019, with shipments reaching 11 million units, according to International Data Corporation (IDC) India. 2019 also turned out to be the biggest year for PC shipments in the last six years, it said adding that the growth was largely propelled by the government-driven education projects and upgrade purchases for Windows 10.

"The India traditional PC market inclusive of desktops, notebooks, and workstations finished 2019 with an impressive 18.1 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) growth, shipping 11 million units during the year," it said citing data from IDC Worldwide Quarterly Personal Computing Device Tracker 4Q19. The last quarter of the year also saw a healthy 16.5 per cent y-o-y growth with 2.3 million shipments, primarily helped by the strong 26.5 per cent annual growth in the commercial segment.

"Also, after a y-o-y decline for five straight quarters, the consumer segment saw growth of 4.6 per cent y-o-y in 4Q19 shipping close to 950,000 units," it added. The notebook PCs, which are becoming thinner and lighter sporting enhanced mobility features, are increasingly getting preference from the consumers, education sub verticals, and enterprises.

"Notebook PCs saw highest-ever annual shipments with a 67.7 per cent category share in 2019. The desktop category also witnessed a 5.7 per cent y-o-y growth largely driven by the refresh buying from banking and financial institutions and touched a 30.7 per cent category share for the year," the IDC report said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Trump says he does not mind if Philippines cuts military pact with U.S.

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Trump hails reversal of tough sentencing for former adviser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Ousted Credit Suisse CEO Thiam to collect up to $30 mln - sources

Credit Suisse Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam, ousted over a spying scandal, stands to collect as much as 30 million Swiss francs 30 million after resigning this month, two people familiar with the matter said.The compensation for Thiam, incl...

Syrian to be tried for plotting attack on U.S. embassy in Lebanon -agency

A Syrian man held on suspicion of plotting an attack on the U.S. Embassy in Lebanon was referred to trial on Thursday along with 20 other people, the Lebanese state news agency NNA said. NNA said a Lebanese military judge had issued an indi...

U.S. underlying consumer prices rise in January

U.S. underlying consumer prices picked up in January as households paid more for rents and clothing, supporting the Federal Reserves contention that inflation would gradually rise toward its 2 target. The Labor Department said on Thursday i...

UPDATE 5-PM Johnson asserts control over UK government, finance minister quits

British finance minister Sajid Javid resigned on Thursday, a surprise move that underlined Prime Minister Boris Johnsons desire to tighten his grip on government in a long-planned reshuffle by jettisoning a minister who refused to toe the l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020