Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lobby in India campaigning against PSUs: R K Singh

  • PTI
  • |
  • Raipur
  • |
  • Updated: 13-02-2020 19:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-02-2020 19:37 IST
Lobby in India campaigning against PSUs: R K Singh

Union Power Minister R K Singh on Thursday wondered why there is a movement in India against public sector units, which have laid the foundation of the country's growth. Speaking at the inaugural session of NTPC's 'Indian Power Station (IPS) 2020' conference being held here, Singh said NTPC is one of the principal foundations of the electricity system in our country.

Because of this, we can ensure that power is available at all times in any part of the country and the price of power does not rise beyond reason, he said. The market itself is a good regulator but it can also lead to huge profit taking. So the market system is balanced by the presence of a strong PSU, he said.

"For a long time there is movement against the public sector (undertakings). I have seen that because I have been in service for many years," the bureaucrat-turned-politician said. "Wherever I go I find that the public sector is occupying a large segment in different sectors, including power. Right now I will not talk about privatisation of Air India etc, but (when) I go abroad and I see that most of the airlines are owned by the governments," he said.

"I don't know why there is a movement here in our country against public sector," Singh said, adding that PSUs have been responsible for laying the foundation of the growth of India. "When there was nothing there was public sector... We did not come here out of choice, we came here because there was nobody else. It does not mean when other people are setting up power plants the government has to exit. No, I don't believe that that is correct.

"That is an aspect which I think we need to talk about and we need to say because there is a lobby out there (which) keeps talking against public sector and keeps talking about privatisation, which I don't support," he added. Speaking on the power sector, Singh said the government will not compromise with the basic goal of providing affordable energy to people, but will also take care of the environment.

"The developed world (countries) have per capita income and per capita energy consumption more than our country... they are responsible for 95 per cent of the carbon load which is there in environment, not us," the minister said. "We are not going to shut our thermal power plants just because you (developed nations) have been polluting at some high rate... But as far as our responsibility towards environment is concerned, we definitely feel that we are responsible for keeping our emissions in check. That is why we have announced the target that by 2022, we will achieve 175 GW of renewable energy capacity and going on from there to 450 GW," he said.

The minister also asserted that power plants flouting the environmental norms will be shut.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Trump says he does not mind if Philippines cuts military pact with U.S.

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Trump hails reversal of tough sentencing for former adviser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Xiaomi defers global product launch of Mi 10 series, scheduled for Feb 23

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has delayed the global product launch of the latest flagship Mi 10 series, scheduled originally for February 23. The announcement comes hours after the GSM Association GSMA canceled the 2020 Mobile World Cong...

Rupee marginally up at 71.31 amid weak macro data

The rupee on Thursday edged up marginally to close at 71.31 against the US dollar amid weak macro-economic data disappointing market participants. Forex traders said disappointing macro economic numbers and weak domestic equities weighed on...

Make public pending criminal cases of candidates within 48 hours of selection: SC to parties

Holding that candidates for elections should not be selected merely on their winnability, the Supreme Court on Thursday directed political parties to make public within 48 hours details of pending criminal cases against them, in a far-reach...

Eskom to not implement load shedding for second day

As the nations attention turns towards Parliament for President Cyril Ramaphosas State of the Nation Address this evening, Eskom says it will not be implementing load shedding for the second consecutive day.Eskom has not loadshed since yest...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020