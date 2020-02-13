UPDATE 2-Pound, gilt yields rise in anticipation of more budget spending under new finance minister

The pound jumped half a percent on Thursday and bond yields rose amid strong expectations that the appointment of a new British finance minister will pave the way for a more expansionary budget next month.

Sajid Javid resigned as finance minister in Prime Minister Boris Johnson's new cabinet after he was asked to replace all his advisers, according to a source close to Javid. He was replaced by Rishi Sunak, a Johnson ultra-loyalist who was previously second in command to Javid in overseeing public spending.

Rabobank strategist Jane Foley noted Javid was known to have been at odds with Johnson's powerful policy adviser Dominic Cummings over spending plans, with the finance minister more cautious on fiscal policy. "The implication is that if Cummings is more supportive of the new chancellor then the budget will be more expansionary and then there will be less need for a Bank of England rate cut."

The pound's move after Javid's exit was muted but it then rose sharply after Sunak was reported to be his replacement. The currency rose as high as $1.3045 from about $1.2988, leaving it up more than 0.6% on the day. The pound also extended its rally against the euro, rising as much as 0.7% on the day to 83.270 pence, its highest since Dec. 16.

Yields on 10-year government bonds - or gilts - rose four basis points on the day to 0.65%, the highest since Jan. 22. That contrasted with slightly lower yields in other major markets such as Germany and the United States on Thursday. "The market reaction of gilts selling off...and a stronger sterling clearly indicates that expectations are increasing for fiscal stimulus announcements to be made at the March budget," said Mohammed Kazmi, a portfolio manager at UBP.

SLOW GROWTH Some economists - and investors - say that more fiscal spending is needed in Britain to boost the sluggish economy, especially as borrowing costs remain near historic lows.

Growth showed no change in the fourth quarter on Tuesday, despite market expectations that it would be slower, and on Thursday a closely watched survey showed British house prices rose at their fastest pace in nearly three years. But expectations of more fiscal stimulus mean money markets are likely to further trim the likelihood of a Bank of England interest rate cut. They already do not price in a full 25 basis-point cut until the end of 2021.

The BoE voted against a rate cut last month and outgoing governor Mark Carney said the bank's rate-setters would need to take into account what budget stimulus is announced on March 11. But the pound may still be in for a rocky ride as the UK embarks on a lengthy and complex negotiation with the remaining 27 members states of the European Union following its departure on Jan. 31.

"The subjects are diverse, the positions far opposed and time in short supply. So anyone hoping that sterling could be out of the woods might be bitterly disappointed," said Antje Praefcke, an analyst at Commerzbank. She forecast more sterling volatility once negotiations on Britain's future relationship with the EU officially started in March.

The change in the UK finance minister on Thursday as part of Johnson's cabinet reshuffle. He is appointing a team he says will deliver his vision for Britain beyond Brexit and heal divisions both in his Conservative Party and the country.

