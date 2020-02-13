Left Menu
Rishi Sunak, Indian-origin British son-in-law of Infosys' Murthy, becomes UK's new Finance Minister

Son of British health service worker, Oxford educated Rishi Sunak inherited public service from his parents and rose to become UK's first Indian origin finance minister, replacing Pakistani-origin Sajid Javid. Son-in-law of Infosys' co-founder Narayana Murthy, Sunak was a career investment banker before dedicating his life to public service by entering politics by becoming a MP first time in 2015.

Sunak, 39, replaces Pakistani-origin Sajid Javid who resigned as the Chancellor of the Exchequer in a shock move in one of the biggest shakeups since Johnson won a thumping majority in the December 2019 general election. He has been an elected representative of the UK Parliament for three times, beginning May 7, 2015.

"I was first elected as MP for Richmond (Yorks) in 2015 and re-elected to represent this area in June 2017 and December 2019. I was previously Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government. I was appointed Chief Secretary to the Treasury in July 2019," reads Sunak's Facebook profile. The UK-born son of a pharmacist mother and a National Health Service (NHS) general practitioner father is married to Murthy's daughter Akshata Murthy, with whom he met in California and stayed there before moving back to London.

Until now, Sunak was Javid's junior as the Chief Secretary to the Treasury and was seen as a rising star within the Cabinet. Sunak, who also holds a MBA degree from Stanford University, co-founded a 1-billion-pound global investment firm and specialised in investing in small British businesses.

"Excited to launch a Freeports consultation. As a proud, independent, outward-looking country we champion global free trade. Freeports will help to attract new businesses, create jobs and spread opportunity," he said in a tweet posted earlier this week. In his bio on his website rishisunak.com, Sunak writes that he grew up watching his parents serve the local community with dedication.

"My dad was an NHS family GP and my mum ran her own local chemist shop. I wanted to make that same positive difference to people as their Member of Parliament and I was first elected to represent this wonderful constituency in 2015 and re-elected in 2017," reads his profile. The three-time elected member of the UK Parliament is also a fitness enthusiast and enjoys playing cricket, football, besides watching movies in his free time.

The former banker also co-founded a large investment firm, working with companies from Silicon Valley to Bangalore and used that experience to help small and entrepreneurial British companies grow successfully. "From working in my mum's tiny chemist shop to my experience building large businesses, I have seen first-hand how politicians should support free enterprise and innovation to ensure our future prosperity," Sunak's profile on his website said.

The newly appointed Finance Minister also considers himself lucky that his parents sacrificed a great deal so that their son could good schools. "I was lucky to study at Winchester College, Oxford University and Stanford University. That experience changed my life and as a result I am passionate about ensuring everybody has access to a great education."

Engaging himself in various community and educational programmes, Sunak also served as a school governor and a board member of a large youth club. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor and Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar Shaw took to micro-blogging site Twitter to congratulate Sunak.

"Warmest congratulations on your appointment as Chancellor of the Exchequer. What splendid news - All Indians could not be prouder! Best wishes in your challenging new responsibilities!," Tharoor tweeted. Shaw said, "Rishi Sunak, Son-In-Law Of Narayana Murthy, Appointed UK Finance Minister - so proud to hear of this exalted appointment @RishiSunak Huge Congratulations from all of us".

