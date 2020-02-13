Left Menu
Development News Edition

Finland 'sceptical' of US plans to buy out Nokia

  • PTI
  • |
  • Helsinki
  • |
  • Updated: 13-02-2020 21:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-02-2020 21:19 IST
Finland 'sceptical' of US plans to buy out Nokia

Helsinki, Feb 13 (AFP) Finland's communications minister denounced the idea on Thursday of the US buying a controlling stake in Nokia and Ericsson to counter Chinese giant Huawei's dominance of the 5G telecoms market. Last week US Attorney General Bill Barr said the US should "put our large market and financial muscle" behind one or both of the Finnish and Swedish equipment makers allowing them to better compete with Huawei, which the US accuses of having close ties to Beijing.

Speaking in the margins of a conference on 5G security in Finland's capital Helsinki, Communications Minister Timo Harakka said he was "sceptical" about the attorney general's suggestion. "I think the independence of Nokia and Ericsson is fine as it is now," Harakka told AFP.

"And wouldn't it be rather ironic that, if we are wanting to guard the market economy and capitalism, that we would then resort to similar state aid practices that we criticise China for?" he added. The US has struggled to confront the challenge of Huawei, which has already sold its market-proven 5G equipment and software to many countries around the world.

US national security officials claim Huawei's ties to the Chinese government will give Beijing intelligence access to the world's telecoms networks, able to use them to hijack communications and hamper the ability of other countries and companies to protect their secrets. Washington has banned the use of Huawei equipment by government entities and strongly urged the private sector to forgo it.

However they have failed in efforts to convince European governments to follow suit. France on Thursday said it would not bow to American pressure to exclude Huawei from supplying equipment for its 5G networks, though the Chinese telecommunications firm could be subject to restrictions.

Last month the EU and UK both released guidelines saying that governments should avoid dependence on "high risk" suppliers of 5G equipment when building their next-generation mobile networks, but stopped short of naming any one vendor outright. On Thursday, Harakka praised the EU's "common sense" approach, saying it allowed for networks that are both secure and competitive.

"We cannot be dependent on one sole supplier on any part of the network, let alone the critical parts of the network," he told AFP. 5G internet allows for near-instant transfers of data, enabling technology such as that used in driverless cars or remotely controlled robots in operating theatres or factories. (AFP) ZH

ZH

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Trump says he does not mind if Philippines cuts military pact with U.S.

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Trump hails reversal of tough sentencing for former adviser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-German president warns of racist 'poison' at Dresden WW2 bombing ceremony

President Frank-Walter Steinmeier told Germans they must reject racism and anti-Semitism at a commemoration of the 75th anniversary of Allied bombing raids on Dresden, which killed 25,000 people near the end of World War Two.In Dresden, a f...

No major change in 'trajectory' of coronavirus outbreak: WHO

Geneva, Feb 13 AFP The World Health Organization on Thursday said a sharp rise in reported COVID-19 cases in China, due to a change in counting methods, did not represent a big shift in the epidemic. Chinas official death toll from the new ...

Vij suspends SHO, 5 policemen in Rohtak for dereliction of duty

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Thursday suspended an SHO and five policemen in Rohtak for alleged indiscipline and dereliction of duty, and said they were running a parallel police station. Vij was in Rohtak to redress public grievances....

One arrested for issuing fake invoices worth Rs 268 cr to claim tax benefit under GST

The GST intelligence unit of Gurugram has arrested a resident of Sonepat for allegedly issuing bogus invoices to the tune of Rs 268.3 crore for claiming input tax credit, an official release said on Thursday. The arrest of Nitin Jain, propr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020