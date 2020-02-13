Left Menu
Fiverr launches AI-powered Logo Maker while preserving integrity of human-made designs

The AI-powered authoring tool enhances the productivity of the platform’s creative seller community, while allowing businesses to rapidly personalize and customize the perfect logo.

Freelance platform Fiverr is launching a new tool, Logo Maker, that is bringing the power of artificial intelligence to the platform's best creative talent. Freelancers now have the opportunity to monetize their existing design portfolio by instantly producing hundreds of logo permutations using AI-based tools. For customers, the powerful service streamlines the logo creation process allowing them to rapidly personalize and customize original, handmade designs created by freelancers. Recognizing the risk that automation and AI present for the creative community, Logo Maker is advancing a unique approach that preserves the integrity of human-made logo designs, while giving business buyers a fast and intuitive service to build a logo.

There is a specter haunting the future of work in the form of AI and automation enabling machines to displace people's jobs. Fiverr says they are determined to harness the power of AI and automation to enhance human productivity, recognizing that, used properly, technology can also unleash human creativity. While AI plays a critical role in automating certain repetitive tasks, like data entry and collection, its success also highlights human skills such as creative thinking, storytelling, and social interaction, which will never be truly automated by machines. As a result, AI will make some work more human, not less.

"The idea that artificial intelligence will eliminate many jobs in the future is outdated. Automation will not displace human imagination and creativity, rather, the technology's impact will be in supporting and enhancing fundamental human capabilities. The future of work is one where AI supports more people, to create more with less effort," said Micha Kaufman, founder, and CEO of Fiverr. "As a company that puts our community first, we believe our approach to building smart AI tools not only supports their efforts in delivering exceptional work but also bolsters their opportunities for work and earning potential."

The power of Logo Maker rests in its approach to combining the creative artwork designed by the platform's community members and its intuitive AI algorithms that allow it to generate relevant, effective logos for businesses in a few clicks. Once a logo is created, Logo Maker can also provide businesses a complete branding package within seconds. Customers will be able to download dozens of branding files to be used on the business' website, social media and other marketing assets. Uniquely, Logo Maker also provides buyers the option to work with the designer who created the original logo template on any special enhancements that can't be modified through the AI.

With Logo Maker, Fiverr now covers the spectrum of design needs -- from custom-designed logos for businesses looking to work directly with experienced designers from scratch to those who want a simple do-it-yourself option.

