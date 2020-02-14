PGIM India Launches ELSS Fund Campaign #SaveTaxGainMore

- Awareness drive during important tax saving months

MUMBAI, Feb. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PGIM India Mutual Fund has rolled out its latest digital campaign #SaveTaxGainMore to drive awareness and the adoption of ELSS Mutual Fund amongst Indian millennials. Conceptualised by Rediffusion Brand Solutions, the film urges youngsters to choose a facility that does much more than just save tax.

Through consumer immersions, the team gained insight that today's youth are not fixated on traditional modes of investments, but are open to options they consider more beneficial. The agency was directed to create a campaign that would align with the aspirations and way of life of millennials.

The solution came in the form of a film featuring a character called Alia. A millennial herself, she is a go-getter who cheerfully balances multiple responsibilities with ease. Her character draws a parallel between the multiple benefits of ELSS and the millennial's multi-achieving lifestyle. Thus, in a category populated by somber guidance, this film is a light and relatable piece of work. This was key to the storytelling, since it would be distinct and also set an approachable tone for mutual funds among this key target segment.

Sakshi Dalela, Head-Marketing and Communications, PGIM India Mutual Fund, explained, "While most promotional imagery for mutual funds seems to target slightly older population, our research has consistently shown a growing appetite for exploring investment options among the 23-35 years age group. We are creating products and investor education around this insight to make mutual fund investment an exciting and relatable option to this new category of investors."

The storyline is complemented by a confident and peppy background score, which ends with the infectious signature PGIM tune. Instead of being heavy on dialogues, the film conveys its message purely through the on-screen action and the supers. The mood and atmosphere of the film is cheerful and bright suggesting ease and the user-friendliness of ELSS.

"PGIM India ELSS Fund, which offers Tax Saving u/s 80C of Income Tax, wealth creation, lower lock-in period, ease of transaction and low minimum investment is one great way to start this journey," Ms. Dalela added.

This film has been released in the middle of the Tax Season when most people are looking around for quick and easy tax-saving investment opportunities. It is hoped that the film will connect with Indian millennials and get them to think about ELSS whenever they think about investments and tax saving. The campaign will be aired on the digital platforms till March 2020.

An Equity Linked Savings Scheme (ELSS) is a mutual fund equity scheme, that offers wealth creation over the long-term along with tax benefits under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act, 1961. ELSS has a mandatory lock-in period of three years.

ELSS campaign page https://www.pgimindiamf.com/equity-linked-savings-scheme#

About PGIM India Mutual Fund

PGIM India Mutual Fund is a wholly owned business of PGIM, the global investment management business of the US based Prudential Financial, Inc. (PFI). With operations in the United States, Asia, Europe and Latin America, PFI has provided customers with a variety of products and services, including life insurance, annuities, retirement-related services, mutual funds and investment management.

PGIM is the global investment management business of PFI, one of the top 10 investment managers with over USD 1.3 trillion1 in asset under management. PGIM offers a wide range of actively managed asset classes and investment styles including Equities, Fixed Income and Real Estate. It has its presence across 15 countries in 37 offices with over 1,200+ investment professionals.

PGIM India Asset Management is a full service investment manager offering a broad range of equity and fixed income solutions to retail and institutional investors throughout the country. We manage 19 open-ended funds operated by 16 investment professionals. In addition to managing our investors assets through domestic Mutual Funds, we also advice Offshore Funds and Portfolio Management Service. The fund house leverages the strength and stability of PGIM's 140-year legacy to build on its decade long history in India.

Disclaimer:

1 Worldwide AUM include assets managed by PFI's Asset Management business and non-proprietary AUM.

Mutual Fund Investments are subject to market risks, read all scheme related documents carefully.

© 2019 Prudential Financial, Inc. (PFI) and its related entities. Prudential Financial, Inc. of the United States is not affiliated in any manner with Prudential plc, incorporated in the United Kingdom or with Prudential Assurance Company, a subsidiary of M&G plc, incorporated in the United Kingdom. The PGIM logo and the Rock symbol are service marks of PFI and its related entities, registered in many jurisdictions worldwide.

PWR

PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.