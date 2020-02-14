Left Menu
Steel Ministry to hold discussion with Railways and Defence sector

The aim of the workshop is to have an in-depth discussion with the Railways and Defence sector to identify gaps and opportunities available in the supply of Steel and Steel Products.

The aim of the workshop is to have an in-depth discussion with the Railways and Defence sector to identify gaps and opportunities available in the supply of Steel and Steel Products.

Ministry of Steel in association with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) is organizing a workshop on February 17, 2020, at New Delhi focusing on fostering steel usage in Railways and Defence sectors. The aim of the workshop is to have an in-depth discussion with the Railways and Defence sector to identify gaps and opportunities available in the supply of Steel and Steel Products. Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas and Steel Shri Dharmendra Pradhan will be the Chief Guest and Minister of State for Steel Shri Faggan Singh Kulaste will be the Guest of Honour on the occasion. Mr. V. K. Yadav, Chairman, Railway Board, Mr. Ajay Kumar, Secretary, Ministry of Defence and Mr. Binoy Kumar, Secretary (Steel) will also be present on the occasion. The Workshop will focus on the following points:

Present & Future requirement of Steel and Steel Products across Railways, Army, Navy and Air Force

Long term perspective plan of the user sectors with special reference to the requirement of steel

Challenges faced in procuring steel domestically

Quantity of steel being imported by Railways and Defence currently and reason for imports.

Capabilities of Indian iron and steel industry in meeting the present demand, future expansion plans, manufacturing and R&D capabilities for developing new products.

(With Inputs from PIB)

