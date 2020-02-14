Left Menu
Lufthansa cancels China flights through to late March

Image Credit: Flickr

German airline giant Lufthansa said Friday it would prolong its suspension of flights to the Chinese mainland until March 28 over the novel coronavirus COVID-19. "The Lufthansa Group has now decided to cancel the flights of Lufthansa, Swiss and Austrian Airlines from/to Beijing and Shanghai until the end of the winter timetable on 28 March" rather than 29 February, the group said in a statement.

Lufthansa flights to Nanjing, Shenyang, and Qingdao were already canceled until the same date. Meanwhile, the group will respond to reduced demand for Hong Kong flights by canceling some flights by flagship carrier Lufthansa and using smaller planes on Swiss connections.

Passengers whose flight has been canceled can change their booking at no charge or receive a full refund, Lufthansa said. On Thursday, UN body the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) estimated almost 20 million fewer passengers would travel to and from China in the first quarter compared with expectations, costing the airline industry up to USD 5 billion in revenue worldwide. (AFP) RUP

