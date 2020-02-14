Coronavirus: DGCA extends screening to passengers arriving from Japan, South Korea

Aviation regulator DGCA asked airports and airlines on Friday that in order to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus infection, passengers arriving in flights from Japan and South Korea must be screened once they step out of the aerobridge. To date, only passengers arriving from four countries -- Thailand, Singapore, China, and Hong Kong -- were being screened for possible exposure to the respiratory virus at 21 identified airports in India.

In a circular, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) stated, "Universal screening of all the passengers coming in flights directly from Japan, South Korea, Thailand, and Singapore besides the flights from China and Hong Kong shall be ensured immediately once they step out of the specifically identified aerobridge." "It is advised to place the suitable signages at strategic locations at all the airports and getting the self-declaration form filled by the passengers as per the instructions of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare," it added.

