Myntra appoints Raghu Krishnananda as chief technology officer

E-commerce firm Myntra on Friday announced the appointment of former Samsung executive Raghu Krishnananda as its chief technology officer. "Technology is the backbone of Myntra and plays a very important role in shaping our proposition. Raghu joins us at a very interesting juncture, where the larger emphasis is on consumer engagement through content, with technology as the enabler," Myntra head Amar Nagaram said in a statement.

In his previous role as the head of Service Platforms at Samsung Research Institute in Bengaluru, Krishnananda drove the design and development of personalization and monetization platforms He has earlier led research and development teams in the US and India, in companies such as Yahoo, Goldman Sachs, and Citibank.

