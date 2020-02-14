China eases refinancing rules to help listed firms fight coronavirus

China's securities regulator loosened its refinancing rules on Friday to help listed companies fight the coronavirus epidemic and resume production.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said the new rules would make it easier for listed firms to raise additional funding.

CSRC also encouraged listed companies to introduce strategic shareholders.

