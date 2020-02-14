Passenger quarantined on coronavirus suspicion on Thursday tests negative: SpiceJet

A male passenger of a Bangkok-Delhi SpiceJet flight, who was quarantined on arrival here on Thursday on the suspicion of being infected by the novel coronavirus, tested negative for it on Friday, the airline said in a statement. "The passenger traveling on SpiceJet flight SG-88 to Delhi from Bangkok on February 13, 2020, who had been suspected to have been infected with coronavirus, has tested negative for the infection. The test results came on Friday," a spokesperson of the airline said.

On Thursday, SpiceJet had stated that the man was seated on seat no. 31F and he was the only passenger in that row. More than 1,300 people have died in China to date due to the virus.

In India, three cases have been confirmed so far. Three Indian crew members onboard a cruise off the Japanese coast have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

