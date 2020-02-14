Left Menu
Development News Edition

Srei Infra Finance Q3 net falls 34 pc to Rs 60 cr

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 14-02-2020 19:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-02-2020 19:29 IST
Srei Infra Finance Q3 net falls 34 pc to Rs 60 cr

Srei Infrastructure Finance on Friday reported a 34.4 per cent fall in consolidated net profit at Rs 60 crore for the third quarter of the current fiscal. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 91.41 crore during the corresponding October-December period of the previous fiscal.

Total consolidated income for the quarter ended December 2019 was down at Rs 1,402.81 crore as against Rs 1,722.52 crore in the same quarter of 2018-19, Srei said in a regulatory filing. The company's consolidated assets under management stood at Rs 45,157 crore as on December 31, 2019, as compared to Rs 49,912 crore a year earlier.

Hemant Kanoria, chairman, Srei, said: "For last few years, our focus has been to grow our equipment finance portfolio, where we are witnessing a silent recovery in demand. We are sanguine that the demand will pick up further with the awarding of new EPC contracts. We will continue to focus on improving our profitability and return on equity in coming quarters." Stock of the company closed 1.68 per cent down at Rs 8.77 on BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Senior Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc after new SC order

Science News Roundup: South American turtle was built for battle; Novacyt winning race for high-speed virus test and more

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus affecting exporters' sentiment globally: FIEO

The sudden spread of coronavirus in China has worsened the global sentiment, and exporters are delaying their shipments, says industry body FIEO. According to the Federation of Indian Export Organisations FIEO, exports declined 1.66 per cen...

FACTBOX-Sport-Events affected by coronavirus epidemic

Here is a list of international sports events whose timing has been affected by a coronavirus outbreak that has killed more than 1,300 people and infected more than 60,000 in China after emerging late last year in Wuhan, the capital of cent...

China's appreciates India's offer of help to fight coronavirus epidemic

China said on Friday it appreciated Prime Minister Narendra Modis offer to provide support and help in its fight against the deadly coronavirus outbreak in the country. Chinas statement came as the foreign ministry released a list of 33 cou...

SAD-BJP wants Pb govt to withdraw its affidavit supporting separate Sikh body for Haryana

A SAD-BJP delegation on Friday called on Punjab Governor V P Singh Badnore urging him to ask the state government to withdraw its fresh affidavit from the apex court in which it has said it has no objection to Haryana having a separate gurd...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020