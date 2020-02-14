Left Menu
Development News Edition

WRAPUP 1-U.S. January core retail sales unchanged; December revised down

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 14-02-2020 20:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-02-2020 19:44 IST
WRAPUP 1-U.S. January core retail sales unchanged; December revised down
Representative image.

U.S. consumer spending appears to have slowed further in January, with sales at clothing stores declining by the most since 2009, which could raise concerns about the economy's ability to continue expanding at a moderate pace.

The mixed retail sales report from the Commerce Department on Friday also showed purchases by households were not as strong as initially reported in December. Fed Chair Jerome Powell told lawmakers this week that the "economy is in a very good place, performing well." The U.S. central bank last month left interest rates steady. The Fed is widely expected to keep monetary policy on hold this year after it reduced borrowing costs three times in 2019.

Retail sales excluding automobiles, gasoline, building materials, and food services were unchanged last month. Data for December was revised down to show the so-called core retail sales rising 0.2% instead of jumping 0.5% as previously reported. Core retail sales correspond most closely with the consumer spending component of gross domestic product. Consumer spending accounts for more than two-thirds of U.S. economic activity. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast core retail sales rising 0.3% last month. The unchanged reading in core retail sales suggested consumer spending lost further momentum early in the first quarter after losing considerable speed in the October to December quarter.

The economy grew 2.3% in 2019, slowing from 2.9% in 2018. With business investment continuing to falter and manufacturing depressed, consumer spending had helped to keep the longest economic expansion on record, now in its 11th year, on track.

Despite signs of a continued slowdown, consumer spending remains supported by a strong labor market, which is steadily lifting wages. U.S. stocks index future pared gains after the data. The dollar was little changed and U.S. Treasury prices were steady.

In January, overall retail sales rose 0.3%, but data for December was revised down to show sales gaining 0.2% instead of climbing 0.3% as previously reported. Sales were lifted by an auto purchase, which rebounded 0.2% after slumping 1.7% in December. Receipts at service stations fell 0.5%. Sales at electronics and appliance stores decreased by 0.5%. Sales at building material stores jumped 2.1%, the most since last August, after rising 1.3% in December. Sales were likely boosted by unseasonably mild weather, which has boosted activity in the construction sector.

Receipts at clothing stores dropped 3.1% last month, the most since March 2009. Clothing retailers have been struggling with plummeting mall traffic as consumers opt for online shopping. Macy's announced this month plans to close 125 of its least productive stores over the next three years and cut more than 2,000 corporate jobs. Online and mail-order retail sales rose by 0.3%. That followed a 0.1% dip in December. Receipts at furniture stores rose 0.6%.

Sales at restaurants and bars increased by 1.2%. Spending at hobby, musical instrument and book stores edged up 0.1%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Senior Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc after new SC order

Science News Roundup: South American turtle was built for battle; Novacyt winning race for high-speed virus test and more

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus affecting exporters' sentiment globally: FIEO

The sudden spread of coronavirus in China has worsened the global sentiment, and exporters are delaying their shipments, says industry body FIEO. According to the Federation of Indian Export Organisations FIEO, exports declined 1.66 per cen...

FACTBOX-Sport-Events affected by coronavirus epidemic

Here is a list of international sports events whose timing has been affected by a coronavirus outbreak that has killed more than 1,300 people and infected more than 60,000 in China after emerging late last year in Wuhan, the capital of cent...

China's appreciates India's offer of help to fight coronavirus epidemic

China said on Friday it appreciated Prime Minister Narendra Modis offer to provide support and help in its fight against the deadly coronavirus outbreak in the country. Chinas statement came as the foreign ministry released a list of 33 cou...

SAD-BJP wants Pb govt to withdraw its affidavit supporting separate Sikh body for Haryana

A SAD-BJP delegation on Friday called on Punjab Governor V P Singh Badnore urging him to ask the state government to withdraw its fresh affidavit from the apex court in which it has said it has no objection to Haryana having a separate gurd...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020