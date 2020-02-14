Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt clears Rs 540 cr investments in stuck housing projects from Rs 25,000 cr stress fund

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 14-02-2020 19:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-02-2020 19:53 IST
Govt clears Rs 540 cr investments in stuck housing projects from Rs 25,000 cr stress fund

The government, which has set up a Rs 25,000-crore stress fund to revive stalled housing projects, on Friday said it has cleared investments of over Rs 540 crore in some stuck residential properties that will benefit 1,800 homebuyers. That apart, a preliminary clearance has been given for due diligence in 14 projects, which would require a fund infusion of Rs 2,500 crore. Another 40 more transactions are under active consideration.

In November last year, the central government announced a Rs 25,000-crore fund to help complete over 1,500 stalled housing projects, including even those that have been declared NPAs (non-performing assets) or admitted for insolvency proceedings. The move is likely to help 4.58 lakh housing units across the country. Only RERA-registered projects with positive net worth will be provided funds.

"Special Window clears projects with capital commitment of more than Rs 540 crores. Disbursements started which will provide relief to 1800 home buyers and unlock Rs 3,000 crores of invested capital," the finance ministry said in a tweet. "Further, preliminary clearance has been given for due diligence to 14 projects with capital commitment of Rs.2500 Crores that will provide relief to 10,000 home buyers and release Rs12500 Crores of invested capital," it tweeted.

"Around 40 more deals under active consideration for investment," the finance ministry said. The ministry, however, did not disclose the name of projects as well as developers who have received this Rs 540 crore amount from stress fund.

The special window of Rs 25,000 crore is in form of alternative investment fund (AIF). The Centre is infusing Rs 10,000 crore into this stress fund, while the remaining being provided by state insurer LIC and the country''s largest lender SBI. The AIF is being managed by SBI Cap.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Senior Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc after new SC order

Science News Roundup: South American turtle was built for battle; Novacyt winning race for high-speed virus test and more

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

Videos

Latest News

US bans visits by Sri Lanka army chief over war crimes

Washington, Feb 14 AFP The United States said Friday it would refuse entry to Sri Lankas army chief over credible evidence of human rights violations in the bloody 2009 finale to the civil war.Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva, whose appoi...

Coronavirus affecting exporters' sentiment globally: FIEO

The sudden spread of coronavirus in China has worsened the global sentiment, and exporters are delaying their shipments, says industry body FIEO. According to the Federation of Indian Export Organisations FIEO, exports declined 1.66 per cen...

FACTBOX-Sport-Events affected by coronavirus epidemic

Here is a list of international sports events whose timing has been affected by a coronavirus outbreak that has killed more than 1,300 people and infected more than 60,000 in China after emerging late last year in Wuhan, the capital of cent...

China's appreciates India's offer of help to fight coronavirus epidemic

China said on Friday it appreciated Prime Minister Narendra Modis offer to provide support and help in its fight against the deadly coronavirus outbreak in the country. Chinas statement came as the foreign ministry released a list of 33 cou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020