Left Menu
Development News Edition

China quarantines cash in coronavirus-hit areas to prevent spread of deadly disease

  • PTI
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 15-02-2020 16:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-02-2020 16:28 IST
China quarantines cash in coronavirus-hit areas to prevent spread of deadly disease
Image Credit: Pixabay

Stepping up efforts to contain the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in the country, China has begun to quarantine large quantity of banknotes in the affected areas and temporarily store some of it in warehouses to ensure that the disease does not spread through cash, a Chinese official said on Saturday. Fourteen-day quarantine has become a norm among people showing symptoms of COVID-19 in China and many parts of the world since the virus started spreading.

Experts have been asking people to frequently wash hands and face besides wearing masks as basic measure to prevent its spread. The death toll in the epidemic climbed to 1,523 with 143 new fatalities reported mostly from the worst-affected Hubei province, while the confirmed cases jumped to over 66,000, Chinese health officials said on Saturday.

Fan Yifei, vice-governor of the People's Bank of China, said money supply in the country would be ensured, with four billion yuan (USD 572 million) in new banknotes already allocated to Hubei province, the epicenter of the virus, before the Spring Festival holiday. Fan said the central bank would temporarily store banknotes from major government institutes or state enterprises in warehouses to prevent the disease from spreading through the handling of cash.

Banks have also been told to sanitize notes before giving them to enterprises, Fan said. Fan said cash from hospitals and wet markets were being stored and banknotes and coins sanitized with UV light before they were released back into circulation, Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post reported on Saturday.

The movement of banknotes between major government institutions and enterprises has also been suspended in epidemic-hit areas in a bid to prevent the spread of the disease. Fan said the central bank has paid great attention to prevent the spread of the disease through the circulation of cash and would also encourage people to use online banking services, e-shopping, and online utility payments.

Fan said the bank was also ensuring stable operation of the financial system in China. Clearing companies and financial institutes were cutting handling fees for donations to charitable organizations, he said. The epidemic would not cause large-scale inflation in China as the government was managing cash flow and the supply of commodities, Fan said.

Liang Tao, the vice-chairman of China's Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission, said the banking system has also set aside 537 billion yuan (76.8 billion USD) to provide credit support for local enterprises and government institutions to fight the epidemic. Banks had also been told to postpone business loan repayments, the Post report said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Senior Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns

Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc after new SC order

Wentworth Season 8 finally gets official release date in April 2020, Know more in details

Singapore reports biggest daily jump in coronavirus cases - local media

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

Videos

Latest News

Unheralded Bhawana Jat qualifies for Olympics in 20km race walk

Unheralded Bhawana Jat qualified for the Tokyo Olympics in the 20km race walk event after pulling off a shock win with a national record time at the National Championships here on Saturday. The 23-year-old athlete, who hails from a poor far...

HC quashes defamation cases against two dailies

The Madras High Court has quashed the criminal defamation cases filed by the Tamil Nadugovernment against a leading English Daily and a Tamil newspaper for publishing an interview of BJP leaderSubramanian Swamy on late J Jayalalithaa, in 20...

Freezing weather compounds crisis for displaced in Syria

A military offensive on an opposition-controlled region of northwestern Syria has created one of the worst catastrophes for civilians in the countrys long-running war, sending hundreds of thousands of people fleeing, many of them sleeping i...

Indian Mission says health of 3 infected with COVID-19 aboard cruise ship off Japanese coast improving

The Indian Embassy here on Saturday said that the health condition of the three Indians infected with the novel coronavirus on the cruise ship anchored off the Japanese coast has improved and no new cases of infection among the Indians on t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020