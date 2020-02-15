ONGC logs net profit of Rs 4,152 cr in Q3 of FY'20

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) has registered a net profit of Rs 4,152 crore in Q3 of 2019-20 as compared to Rs 8,263 crore in the last corresponding period. "ONGC registered a net profit of Rs 4,152 crore on the gross revenue of Rs 23,710 crore during Q3 of FY'20," said the public sector multinational crude oil and gas corporation in a statement on Saturday.

The gross revenue of ONGC in the third quarter of FY'19 was Rs 27,694 crore. During Q3 of the current fiscal, ONGC produced 5.823 MMT of crude oil and 6.173 BCM of natural gas. ONGC has made 10 discoveries so far in FY'20.

The results for the third quarter (Q3) of FY 2019-20 (FY'20) were approved at the 325th meeting of the ONGC Board on February 14. (ANI)

