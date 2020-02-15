Libya faces a financial crisis due to oil blockade - PM
Libya will face a financial crisis and a budget deficit in 2020 because of a blockade of oil terminals and oil fields by groups loyal to eastern-based commander Khalifa Haftar, the head of Libya's internationally recognized government said on Saturday.
